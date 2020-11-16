The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Georgia Tech’s football game at Miami (Fla.), originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19. The contest was rescheduled due to Covid-19-related protocols within Miami’s program.
“I’m saddened for our student-athletes and coaches that they won’t have the opportunity to compete this weekend, but as always, health and safety are the top priority. We send our best wishes to Miami for a full recovery for those who are affected and a speedy return to competition,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “On our end, our student-athletes and coaches will hit the practice field this week in preparation for our home game against Duke on Nov. 28.”
The Dec. 19 contest between Georgia Tech and Miami will not be played if a) Miami qualifies for the ACC Championship Game, which is scheduled for the same date or b) the result of the GT-UM game could directly impact the determination of which two teams qualify for the ACC Championship Game.
The Yellow Jackets are now scheduled to return to action on Saturday, Nov. 28, when they host Duke at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff time and TV arrangements will be announced by the ACC on Sunday, Nov. 22.
