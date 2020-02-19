The Atlanta Dream acquired guard Courtney Williams, one of the most dynamic young players in the WNBA, and a 2020 second-round pick in a three-team trade, the organization announced Wednesday.
The Dream sent forwards Jessica Breland and Nia Coffey to the Phoenix Mercury, who in return sent the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft to the Dream. The Mercury will also send veteran guard Briann January and a 2021 second-round pick to the Connecticut Sun. Williams will come to Atlanta from the Sun to complete the deal.
“Today is an exciting day for the Atlanta Dream,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “The addition of Courtney Williams brings us a dynamic scorer who thrives in the big moment. Courtney is arguably the best mid-range scorer in the WNBA but has also become a very efficient 3-point shooter which will keep defenses honest. While one of the smaller players in the league, she attacks the boards at both ends of the floor fearlessly and effectively.”
Drafted No. 8 overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Mercury out of South Florida, Williams has developed into one of the most exciting guards in the league after being moved to the Sun midway through her rookie season. She averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists while starting all 34 games for the WNBA Runner-up Sun in 2019.
Williams upped her averages to 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the 2019 playoffs. She scored at least 15 points in seven of eight postseason games.
“What fans will love the most about Courtney is the joy and passion they will see every time she steps out on the court,” Collen said. “I am excited to welcome Courtney and the entire Williams family to the Dream.”
While at South Florida, Williams recorded the top two single-season scoring campaigns and finished with 2,304 points over her four-year career. She averaged an impressive 22.4 points per game as a senior on her way to being the highest drafted player in USF history.
“Our off-season focus was to re-energize our offense with shooters and to establish a tradition of winning,” Dream president and general manager Chris Sienko said. “The addition of Courtney is an amazing opportunity to do just that. Courtney is competitive, passionate and a rising super-star in this league. With our current roster and our free agency additions, we are excited about our future.”
With the addition of the Mercury’s second-round selection, the Dream will own the No. 4, No. 17, No. 25 and No. 27 picks in the 2020 WNBA Draft.
Williams will join an updated Dream roster that includes newcomers Kalani Brown, Glory Johnson, Alexis Jones and Shekinna Stricklen.
Breland, who helped lead the Dream to the 2018 WNBA semifinals, averaged 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over 67 games in an Atlanta uniform.
Coffey, who joined the Dream prior to the 2019 season, finished her one season in Atlanta averaging 5 points and 2.8 rebounds over 28 games.
"We are forever grateful to Jessica for helping us define a new culture in Atlanta,” Sienko said. “We also appreciate all of Nia’s contributions to the Dream this past season.”
