SUWANEE – Masterful pitching performances by Coulson Buchanan and Michael Massey propelled North Gwinnett past Etowah by scores of 5-1 and 1-0 in their Class AAAAAAA first-round state baseball doubleheader Thursday at McDaniel Field.
Buchanan got the Bulldogs (16-15) off to a good start in Game 1 with a complete-game victory, allowing just two hits and one run with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Buchanan also helped his own cause at the plate with a double and two RBIs, while Matthew Strand and Nate Salyer each went 2-for-3 to contribute to the North offensive attack.
Massey also went the distance in the nightcap, recording a three-hit shutout with seven strikeouts in seven innings to help the Bulldogs survive the pitcher's duel and move into a second-round doubleheader next week at Denmark.
Salyer was also the hitting standout for North in Game 2 by finishing 3-for-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.