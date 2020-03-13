A ban on in-person recruiting was put into effect Friday by the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
The policy, in place for NCAA Division I coaches through April 15, prohibits visits by coaches to athletes, as well as on-campus visits by recruits.
“The Council leadership put in place an immediate ban on in-person recruiting for Division I coaches,” the NCAA released in a statement. “Additionally, the group advised schools to suspend any official and unofficial visits to campus from prospective student-athletes. This recruiting dead period will be in place until at least April 15, at which time the Division I Council Coordination Committee will evaluate. Telephone calls and written correspondence are allowed during dead periods.”
