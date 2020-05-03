In the world of college athletics, where the coronavirus pandemic impacted present seasons and cast doubt on future ones, the challenges have been plenty. For international student-athletes, like many at Georgia Gwinnett College, the disruption has been even more difficult.
Just ask Gianmaria Fiore.
The GGC junior typically protects the goal as a 6-foot-3 defender, but he has spent the past few months on a different kind of protection, defending himself from COVID-19. He went home to Naples, Italy for Spring Break, returned to GGC for a month that began with a 14-day quarantine and then went back to Italy for another quarantine period.
“Let’s say that in the last two months the most exciting thing was taking 52 hours of flights with six different planes, a broken bag, got in Italy to start a new quarantine, without hot water or electricity because I couldn’t stay with my parents for the 15-days rule,” Fiore said. “Today (April 29) I finally got back home to start another quarantine. The third one. So the best thing of this travel is that at least the TV is in Italian.”
Travel home has been the norm for a large number of GGC athletes, though the trips have been shorter for most of the Grizzlies’ baseball and softball players, who are mostly from the U.S. However, the men’s and women’s soccer teams, and the men’s and women’s tennis teams are heavily international, meaning their athletes scattered over the world when the pandemic shut down in-person college classes and athletics.
GGC men’s soccer coach Steve DeCou's roster is equal parts local and equal parts international. His players hail from countries like Argentina, Israel, Nigeria and England, and he said the majority of his players returned home instead of staying in Gwinnett. Two international players, rising seniors Toni Tiente (from Paris, France) and Matija Gligorovic (from Podgorica, Montenegro), opted to stay.
“That was for fear if they go back home, they might not be able to get back in (to the U.S. in time for their senior season),” DeCou said.
The GGC women’s soccer team, also with a majority of the roster featuring international players from places like England, Germany, Sweden and New Zealand, also saw most of its players return home. Only two chose to remain in Gwinnett.
GGC tennis coach Chase Hodges relies even more heavily on international talent. His entire men’s roster is made up of foreign players, as is the vast majority of his women’s team. He had more athletes choose to stay in Gwinnett during the pandemic — five men’s players and three women’s players.
A couple of reasons factored into their decisions to stay. One, their home countries were hit as hard or harder by the coronavirus. Two, they weren’t crazy about long trips and flights during a time with so many health concerns.
“There is not as much illusion to go home as it used to be before,” said GGC tennis player Jose Dugo, who is from Spain. “Now at home you are locked up without being able to see extended family and friends. Those are the reasons why you always want to go home. So for me it was best to stay in Lawrenceville with my teammates.”
Hodges and his players hoped to add to their dynasty this spring — his men’s and women’s teams have 11 combined NAIA national championships in their seven-year history. The men’s tennis program has 123 straight dual match wins, the third-longest winning streak in college sports history, and has won six straight national championships. He has a 165-3 record with the men’s program, which last lost a dual match in 2015 to Hawaii Pacific.
However, the players haven’t been able to work with their coaches or play tennis at the Grizzlies’ nice facility because of the pandemic.
“Luckily, (the players) have each other,” Hodges said of the eight international players still in Gwinnett. “Our teams are really tight knit, the men’s and women’s teams. It’s not a situation where they’re really alone because they have their teammates. Right now they are focused on online studies, which is keeping them busy. Some prefer online and others don’t as far as the way they like to learn.
“I found this kind of surprising that a good portion of them find it’s more difficult online. … They try to exercise and stay as fit as they can. They haven’t been hitting balls unfortunately, just getting outdoors, staying as fit as they can. But the biggest positive is they do have each other.”
While the GGC athletes are mostly home, whether that’s as close as somewhere else in metro Atlanta or in another country, they have maintained a digital connection with their teammates and coaches. Zoom meetings, video calls, texts and phone calls are frequent.
“We text with them, we had Zoom meetings with them and they love that they can see each other’s faces,” DeCou said. “They banter around. We voted on who needs a haircut the most. Plus with new guys involved, they are getting to know some of the guys. It’s great to see that group has started to communicate with each other.”
The pandemic also has presented challenges for the GGC coaches, including on the recruiting front. Giuliano lost one recruit from England who elected to stay at home, and two players off the current roster, one starter and one key reserve.
“They decided late not to come back,” the coach said. “They didn’t put it on the coronavirus, but I’m sure they had some issues with it.”
DeCou lost one international recruit because of the coronavirus’ economic impact. The player’s parents have been out of work since January, and asked him to put athletics on hold for now.
The coaches also are uncertain on when international players can return to the U.S., and how quickly that process will play out.
“The million dollar question obviously is one, will there be fall sports, and two, if there are, will they let (the international athletes) come back (to the U.S.),” Giuliano said. “We’d probably have to have open tryouts on campus if (they didn’t let the international players return).”
GGC students aren’t different from other college students regarding the fall semester — uncertain whether they can return to in-person classes like normal or if they must take classes online instead. Until that is determined, college sports are on hold, too.
That is of particular concern for the Grizzlies’ soccer programs, who play in the fall. It’s less urgent for the college’s spring sports teams — baseball, softball and tennis.
“The biggest concern right now is what’s going to happen across the board,” DeCou said. “When are we going to get on campus? What happens with the soccer season? I’ve heard everything from shortened season to no season to moving the season to the spring. … It’s a period of unknown, but you really can’t worry about it too much because there is so much stuff now that’s out of your control.”
