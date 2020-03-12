Gwinnett qualified five wrestlers, including three from Archer, to this year's NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, but those athletes won’t be able to compete because of the coronavirus.
The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championship events Thursday, including college wrestling’s marquee event.
Twin brothers Daniel and Thomas Bullard, both N.C. State wrestlers, join Virginia’s Quinn Miller, also an Archer grad, as NCAA qualifiers. Gwinnett’s other qualifiers are North Gwinnett’s Todd Small (Iowa State) and Collins Hill’s Codi Russell (Appalachian State).
The championship event, scheduled for March 19-21, was originally changed to include only essential staff and limited family members in attendance because of COVID-19. The host location was the Minnesota Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium — the first time an NFL stadium has served as host. Record-breaking attendance was expected with a 45,000-seat setup and six sessions.
The five Gwinnett qualifiers are the second-most for the county, trailing only last year, when seven local athletes reached the Division I championships.
It was a particularly memorable season for Archer with three qualifiers. Thomas Bullard, No. 10 at 165 pounds, and Daniel Bullard, No. 15 at 174, were both high seeds. Thomas has a 23-6 record and Daniel has a 24-6 record. Both are three-time NCAA qualifiers.
Miller, a former Daily Post Defensive Player of the Year in football, qualified for the first time with an at-large bid at 285. The No. 23 seed has a 19-7 record.
Small (18-12) and Russell (26-10), both 133-pounders, earned at-large bids. Russell, a No. 29 seed, qualified for the second straight season. Small, a No. 24 seed, is a first-time qualifier.
