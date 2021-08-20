Scenes from Collins Hill Eagles vs. Grayson Rams in the GHSA Class AAAAAAA Football State Championship game, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Georgia State University's Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)
Collins Hill, given the talent back from a state runner-up team, enters the season as a Class AAAAAAA state title contender and the favorite in Saturday night’s Corky Kell Classic finale against Brookwood at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. That said, the Eagles haven’t had a lot of success in their history against Brookwood, going 2-11 in the series.
The current Eagles are a different bunch, though, with eyes on the program’s first state title. Missouri-bound quarterback Sam Horn and Florida State recruit Travis Hunter, both seniors, lead a dangerous offense, while the defense is tough with stellar linebackers Dion Crawford and Rich Dorsey.
Like Collins Hill, Brookwood also features one of the nation’s top quarterbacks, junior Dylan Lonergan. The Broncos also are excited about what veteran running back Alexander Diggs brings to the offense.
Defensively, Brookwood made an offseason scheme change with a new defensive coordinator. The unit returns experience in the secondary with leaders Michael Haynes and Patrick Campbell.
