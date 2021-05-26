After a 4-1 win over LSU in the opening round of the SEC Tournament, the Georgia baseball team faced a much taller task in No. 1-seeded Arkansas, losing 11-2 Wednesday.
The Bulldogs seemingly caught a break Tuesday, as Arkansas head coach Dave Vanhorn announced that the Razorbacks would be without elite pitcher Kevin Kopps. Kopps, the SEC Pitcher of the Year, had been dominant for the Razorbacks with 10-0 record, an ERA of 0.75 and 97 strikeouts.
After a scoreless top of the first inning for Georgia, the Bulldogs turned to freshman left-hander Charlie Goldstein to face the dangerous Arkansas lineup. Goldstein came out of the gates hot, striking out two of the first three Razorbacks he faced and keeping the game tied at zero.
Georgia's offensive drought continued in the second inning. Defensively, Goldstein gave up back-to-back walks, followed an RBI single by Hogs third baseman Cullen Smith that gave Arkansas an early 1-0 lead. Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin was quick to give Goldstein the hook, but reliever Michael Polk could not hold off the Arkansas offense, surrendering a bloop single, and a bases-loaded walk, extending the Arkansas lead to three. Georgia compounded its troubles via a throwing error that allowed two more Razorback runs to score. The bottom of the second mercifully came to an end for the Bulldogs after giving up six runs on five walks and three hits.
Polk sat the Arkansas lineup down in order in the third, giving the Bulldogs offense a chance to cut into the deficit. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs offense went down without a whimper in the top of the fourth.
Arkansas added some insurance after a sacrifice fly from centerfielder Christian Franklin made it 7-0 after four innings. Arkansas then plated three runs to make the score 10-0, putting the Bulldogs into run rule danger after five innings of play.
Arkansas pitcher Lael Lockhart mowed through the Georgia lineup for the majority of the night, going seven innings with 11 strikeouts, and only giving up two runs. Lockhart had a no-hitter going into the seventh, but the Bulldogs broke it up with an infield single from second baseman Josh McAllister and a two-run homer from North Gwinnett grad Corey Collins to make it 11-2 Arkansas, ultimately the final score.
It was a rough night for the Bulldogs all the way around, as Georgia could not get any offense going. The Georgia pitching staff allowed 14 walks. The Bulldogs will need to have a better showing Thursday against the loser of the Ole Miss-Vanderbilt game in the nightcap.
