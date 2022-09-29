Falcons coach Arthur Smith saw Cordarrelle Patterson’s emergence as a premier running back coming, even after he rushed for more than 28 yards just once in the team’s final five games last season.
“That’s why I think numbers can be deceiving at times and I don’t sit there and make excuses,” Smith said. “Privately, I thought we had a lot of progress at the end of the season, we ran the ball better.”
After following a 108-yard effort against the Jaguars in Week 12 with a 78-yard performance against the Buccaneers in Week 13, Patterson had 16 carries for 58 yards against the Panthers the following week.
But in his final four games against the 49ers, Lions, Bills and Saints, Patterson collectively rushed for 71 yards on 31 carries, an average of 2.3 yards per attempt.
At age 31, Patterson has turned back the clock through this season's first three games.
He’s the NFL’s third-leading rusher with 302 yards and is ninth in attempts (49). His 6.2 yards per carry ranks fifth in the NFL.
“I don't really care about the stats,” Patterson said. “When my number is called, I'm going to go out there and ball out. That's just what I do."
He had 17 carries for a career-high 141 yards and a touchdown in the 27-23 win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. His 40-yard run late in the third quarter setting up the Falcons’ game-winning touchdown.
Patterson joined Warrick Dunn (2006) and William Andrews (1979) as the only players to rush for at least 120 yards in two of the first three games of a season in franchise history.
The Falcons (1-2) are expected to utilize Patterson frequently when they host the Cleveland Browns (2-1) on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons own the NFL’s fifth-best rushing attack (156.7 ypg), a massive improvement over last year, when the team finished second to last in rushing yards per game (85.2) en route to a 7-10 record.
The Browns, led by Cedartown native and NFL rushing leader Nick Chubb (341 yards, 4 TDs), have rushed for an NFL-leading 572 yards this season. They are also have the league’s most-balanced offense, as Jacoby Brissett has thrown for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.
The Falcons, who are 15th against the run, struggled against Seattle, which ran for 112 yards on 23 carries, an average of nearly five yards an attempt.
Defensively, the Browns are seventh against the rush, yielding 83.7 yards per game.
“We’ve got a really big challenge up front against Cleveland with Myles Garrett and those guys,” Smith said. “They’ve got a really good front. But I like the way our guys are playing.”
However, Cleveland could be without Garrett. The three-time Pro Bowl lineman sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations and bumps and bruises when he was involved in a single-car crash on Monday. He was released from the hospital the next day and his status for Sunday is unclear, according to Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.
Garrett’s absence would benefit Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who’s completing 63.3 percent of his passes for 640 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also been sacked six times and has five fumbles, losing three of them.
If Garrett, who has three sacks so far this season after recording 16 last year, can’t play, Mariota should have more time to find his receivers.
Rookie first-round pick Drake London had three receptions for 54 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown that gave Atlanta the lead for good late in the third quarter, on six targets against the Seahawks. He has 16 receptions on 25 targets for 214 yards and two scores through three games.
Kyle Pitts had a team-high five catches for 87 yards on eight targets against Seattle after catching just four passes for 38 yards in the first two games combined.
But Pitts said the receivers’ success is predicated on Patterson being able to run the ball.
“It opens it up,” Pitts said. “You have to stop the run, stop the pass, and he does a great job running hard for as big as he is. He's a great leader and he helps this offense.”
