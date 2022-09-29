Falcons coach Arthur Smith saw Cordarrelle Patterson’s emergence as a premier running back coming, even after he rushed for more than 28 yards just once in the team’s final five games last season.

“That’s why I think numbers can be deceiving at times and I don’t sit there and make excuses,” Smith said. “Privately, I thought we had a lot of progress at the end of the season, we ran the ball better.”

