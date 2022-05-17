PEACHTREE CORNERS — To be the best, you have to beat the best.
After splitting Monday’s doubleheader, Wesleyan hosted reigning state champion Mount Paran Christian at Donn Gaebelein Field for a decisive Game 3 on Tuesday. The first two games of the Class A Private semifinal series were chock full of dramatic flair. The series finale followed suit.
For the second time in three games, seven innings weren’t enough to declare a victor. The Wolves weren’t prepared to suffer another heartbreak. Cooper Blauser made sure they didn’t.
Blauser stepped in the batter’s box with two outs and the bases loaded in the eighth inning of a tie game. He connected on a hanging curveball and lined it into left field, plating a run to send the Wolves back to the state championship series with a 7-6 win over the Eagles.
“It’s what we all dream of,” said Blauser, a Clemson commit. “Bases loaded with an opportunity to walk it off. Going up to the plate, I’m just trying to make a good swing and get that run across.”
Wesleyan faced a six-run deficit in the fourth inning, but head coach Brian Krehmeyer never lost faith in his players. He praised both individuals and the collective for climbing back and finishing the drill.
“I just knew in my heart we couldn’t lose two heartbreakers the way we did Game 1,” Krehmeyer said. “I’ve watched these guys all season and their whole high school careers. I knew a kid like Cooper Blauser was going to come through.”
Blauser’s heroics exorcised the demons of a state finals sweep Wesleyan suffered at the hands of MPC last spring. The Wolves will face North Cobb Christian at Coolray Field next week with another shot to bring home the hardware.
With its season on the line, Wesleyan placed itself in a precarious situation early on Tuesday.
The Eagles took the lead in the second inning as Alex Adams roped a two-run single to right field. They cashed in three more runs an inning later when Tate McKee belted a home run to left field, putting the Wolves in a 5-0 hole.
Meanwhile, southpaw Davis Hodges was dominant on the mound for MPC. The Wolves sent the minimum to the plate over the first three innings and walked away with nothing to show for it.
The top of the fourth inning saw MPC’s lead grow to 6-0 thanks to a wild pitch that scored a run. But in the home half of the frame, Wesleyan’s offense began to rise from its slumber.
Druw Jones served as catalyst by chopping a leadoff single up the middle. He swiped second base on a wild pitch and scored when Bryce Hubbard shot an RBI single to left field. Blauser came through with an RBI single of his own — a line drive through the gap on the left side of the infield — in the next at-bat.
Nate Kerpics later rounded out the rally with a run-scoring knock up the middle, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 6-3.
Wesleyan filled the bases in the fifth inning before MPC could record an out. Reed Purcell and Jones hit back-to-back singles, then Hubbard took a pitch off his body to earn a free trip to first base.
Purcell raced home on a wild pitch to pull the Wolves within a pair of runs. Consecutive RBI singles from Carson Ballard and Forrest Lietz closed the gap, tying the game at 6-all.
MPC put its leadoff batter on base in all eight innings. But the relief pitching performances of Kerpics and Blauser — as well as efficient defense and a handful of breaks that fell in favor of the Wolves — helped the Wolves navigate their way out of jams.
“There’s a phrase: ‘Sometimes you’re just due.’ We were due for the breaks,” Krehmeyer said. “It felt like we didn’t catch many in Game 1. And then Game 2 kind of turned for us. In Game 3, we felt like if we kept plugging away, something would go our way.”
The bottom of the eighth inning started with a pair of quick groundouts. Patient approaches at the plate paid off for Reed and Jones, who drew back-to-back two-out walks, before Hubbard reached on a hit-by-pitch to position Blauser for the game-winner.
The Class A Private state final series is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 24, at Coolray Field. First pitch for Game 1 is slated for 5 p.m., with Game 2 to follow approximately 30 minutes afterward. If necessary, Game 3 will be held Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m.
“We’re going to celebrate (Tuesday night). We’re going to celebrate Wednesday,” Krehmeyer said. “But then we’re going to get back to work on Thursday.”
