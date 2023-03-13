NCAA Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Championship - Alabama vs Texas A&M

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats talks with guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the SEC Tournament finals at Bridgestone Arena on March 12, 2023.

 Steve Roberts/USA Today Sports

The controversy around the Alabama basketball program didn't stop the Crimson Tide from being the No. 1 overall seed for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Alabama is the tournament's top seed for the first time and was joined by Houston, Kansas and Purdue as the other No. 1 seeds when the bracket was revealed Sunday evening.

