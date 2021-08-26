As we move on from last Saturday's UFC Vegas 34 card, headlined by a hard fought victory for Jared Cannonier over Kelvin Gastullem, there is one moment that must be highlighted.
On the prelims, Ignacio Bahamondes stole the show by landing a spinning wheel to deliver the knockout blow to his opponent Roosevelt Roberts. Bahamondes also landed a $50,000 performance of the night bonus with the spectacular finish. Saturday was only the 10th time in UFC history that a knockout had occurred via a Spinning wheel kick.
This Saturday, Aug. 28, the Ultimate Fighting Championship shifts to the Premier proving ground in mixed martial arts, The Ultimate Fighter. There will be UFC contacts on the line in both the middleweight division and bantamweight division as Brian Battle faces Gilbert Urbina and Brady Hiestand faces Ricky Turcios. There is a saying in life that everybody deserves a second chance, and at middleweight, Urbina got his second chance after being knocked out easily by the impressive power of Tresean Gore in their semifinal matchup. Unfortunately for Gore, The Lawrenceville American Top Team product had to pull out of the fight with Brian Battle due to injury.
Battle will look to showcase athleticism and formidable striking against his new opponent Urbina. Urbina will likely have to use his wrestling against battle to earn a UFC contract. Battle, a North Carolina native, pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the Ultimate Fighter's history against prohibitive favorite Andre Petroski. In the process of changing positions, Battle was able to catch Petroski with a guillotine choke shocking the MMA world.
At bantamweight, it should be an exciting bout between Brady Hiestand and Ricky Turcios. Both men keep a ferocious pace In the striking department and could end the fight in a split second. It should be a very even fight on the ground as well. Hiestand is a wrestler from Washington and trains with UFC veteran Michael Chiesa out in Spokane. Turcios is a freestyle fighter and can execute a multitude of chokes. This bantamweight clash is truly a tossup. Adding more Ultimate Fighter flare, after losing in the semifinals, Andre Petroski makes his UFC Octagon debut in a matchup against Michael Gilmore. Petroski brings with him very impressive wrestling credentials, wrestling at the University of North Carolina and boasting a dominant high school career in Pennsylvania where he had more than 100 wins.
For the first time, The Ultimate Fighter finale doesn’t have its own standalone card. The main event for Saturday’s card features Giga Chikadze taking on Edison Barboza. Chikadze comes into his first main event appearance with a 13-2 overall Record. Chikadze burst onto the scene after making quick work of UFC veteran Cub Swanson, knocking him out just over a minute into the very first round. Chikadze, a native Georgian, has amassed eight knockouts in his 13 victories. On the other side of this top 10 matchup in the bantamweight division, Edson Barboza looks to keep his win streak alive using his kicking prowess to control the distance. Barboza‘s kicks can also prove to be lethal as the Brazilian has 13 knockouts in his 22 victories.
The main event promises to be an instant classic, the return of Kevin Lee versus he explosive Daniel Rodriguez. Lee has faced a multitude of injuries recently, derailing his career to a certain extent. The Motown phenom hasn’t fought since the very beginning of the pandemic, where he lost by submission to current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in front of no fans in Brazil on March 14, 2020. Despite facing a tough opponent in Rodriguez, who currently holds a 15-2 record with eight knockouts, Lee is very confident saying earlier this week that he could’ve beaten the greatest lightweight in UFC history, Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Lee said in an interview this week “Khabib never fought any good wrestlers." Wrestling is likely the only path to victory for Lee on Saturday night as Rodriguez is far superior in his striking. Rodriguez lands nearly 8 significant strikes per minute on average whereas Lee only four significant strikes per minute. In the wrestling, Lee dominates averaging three takedowns per fight. In the main card opener, UFC veteran Gerald Meerschaert returns to the octagon against Makhmud Muradov. On the prelims, UFC veterans Sam Alvey and Dustin Jacoby return. It promises to be a great night of fights in which two young men will earn a UFC contract and make their dreams a reality. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus and the main card begins at 10 p.m. on ESPN.
