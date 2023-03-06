As the calendar turns to March, standout performances from Georgia Gwinnett College junior Devin Warner have been recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week.
Warner had a monumental week for the No. 7-ranked Grizzlies, hitting five home runs and driving in 12 runs as the team won all five games for the week. The infielder hit a home run in four of those five contests.
The Cartersville native opened the week by hitting a pair of solo homers in GGC’s 8-4 win in 11 innings at No. 3 Tennessee Wesleyan University last Tuesday. He added a solo home run on Friday against Clarke University (Iowa). Warner then connected on a pair of two-run homers in Saturday’s home games against Clarke and Lourdes University (Ohio).
Warner batted .474, had a hit in all five games, scored eight runs, and posted a 1.421 slugging percentage for the week.
For the season, Warner is hitting .339 with a .806 slugging percentage, eight home runs and 21 runs batted in across 18 games.
Georgia Gwinnett College (17-2) is scheduled to play six games this week. The No. 7-ranked Grizzlies host Madonna University (Michigan) on Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, March 8, at 3 p.m. at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The team will then host the Continental Athletic Conference Invitational on Friday and Saturday, March 10-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.