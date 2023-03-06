Warner trot.jpg

Georgia Gwinnett College's Devin Warner rounds third base after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning on Feb. 3, 2023.

 Rod Reilly/GGC Athletics

As the calendar turns to March, standout performances from Georgia Gwinnett College junior Devin Warner have been recognized as the Continental Athletic Conference Baseball Hitter of the Week.

Warner had a monumental week for the No. 7-ranked Grizzlies, hitting five home runs and driving in 12 runs as the team won all five games for the week. The infielder hit a home run in four of those five contests.

