LAWRENCEVILLE – Given the wealth of promising young starting pitchers in the Atlanta Braves’ organization, it should come as little surprise that traffic has been heavy between Coolray Field and SunTrust Park throughout the 2019 baseball season.
Mike Soroka, Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson, Touki Toussaint, Mike Foltynewicz, Sean Newcomb and Husacar Ynoa have all made the trip down Interstate 85 and across I-285 – and in some cases, back again – multiple times since April, with Foltynewicz, at 27 years old, being the oldest to ride the Lawrenceville to East Cobb shuttle.
For those Braves fans familiar with the organization’s arms stockpile, there’s one name conspicuously missing from that list.
Kolby Allard has quietly put together a solid season in Triple-A for the Gwinnett Stripers, though exactly how quiet it’s been is a matter of perspective.
His numbers certainly speak volumes. Following Saturday's outing against the Columbus Clippers, the 21-year-old left-hander is tied for fourth in the International League in wins (7), second in the league in innings pitched (110), fourth in ERA (4.17), eighth in WHIP (1.41) and sixth in strikeouts (98).
Yet, with the exception of three appearances, including one start, with the big club in Atlanta a year ago, during which he struggled to a 1-1 record with a 12.38 ERA in eight total innings, Allard hasn’t seemed on the same fast track to get another look at the majors like some of the Braves’ other prospects.
While that might be frustrating to a lot of pitchers his age after having been a first-round selection by the Braves in the 2015 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Allard has managed to keep his patience by focusing on what he can control, rather that what he can’t.
“There’s a lot of decisions that aren’t up to us as players, and I can only pitch wherever they tell me to go pitch,” Allard said after he threw six innings in picking up a win against the Rochester Red Wings on July 20 at Coolray Field. “I’m going to try to go out there and do the best I can wherever I am.”
But while it may not seem like Allard is on the Braves’ radar based on the fact he’s spent the whole season so far in Gwinnett, he remains among the organization’s top 10 prospects as ranked by MLB.com (No. 10).
And if members of the team’s player development department has been playing close enough attention to the reports they’ve gotten about him from Stripers manager Damon Berryhill and pitching coach Mike Maroth, they’ve gotten an eyeful.
“Consistency-wise, he’s been our most consistent starter as far as giving us innings and wins and losses and stuff like that,” Berryhill said. “He’s always been a kid who’s going to compete and battle every game he goes out there.
“None of that has changed as far as the organization (is concerned). He’s still there with (the Braves’ top pitching prospects). He’s still 21 years old and doing a really good job in Triple-A so far.”
Allard’s consistency this season stems from a consistent approach, particularly during his past eight starts, during which he’s allowed only one earned run and gone six innings or more five times.
And he’s managed to keep that consistent mindset going even as he’s added a cutter to his pitching repertoire this season, and which he’s had much better mastery over the past two months.
“I’m just going out there and trying to attack hitters,” Allard said. “There’s really no other way about it. You’ve got to go out there and throw (the ball) over the plate. Me and (catcher Alex) Jackson have had a really good game plan going out there the last however many outings. We’re just going out trying to throw strikes, keep (hitters) off balance, just attacking guys. We’re in attack mode.”