If you wrote off Conor McGregor, you did so too soon.
The biggest star in mixed martial arts returned to the sport with a vengeance Saturday night, as the Dublin, Ireland native needed just 40 seconds to steamroll New Mexico’s Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It was the first victory since November 2016 for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, and his first fight since losing the lightweight championship to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The TKO victory at 170 pounds made McGregor (22-4) the first fighter in UFC history to win bouts via finish in three different weight classes.
Cerrone (36-14, 1 no-contest) ducked a wild McGregor left hand at the outset, but that was the only thing that the popular fighter, nicknamed “Cowboy,” avoided. McGregor hit Cerrone with four straight shoulder shivers in the clinch, which caused Cerrone’s left eye to immediately swell. McGregor pulled back and landed a picture perfect kick to the jaw, still just 20 seconds in.
1 of 76
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is introduced before fighting Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dee Devlin the girlfriend of Conor McGregor celebrates his victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Lindsay Sheffield the fiance of Donald Cerrone with son Dacson and grandmother Jerry Cerrone in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aleksei Oleinik is declared the winner by submission against Maurice Greene during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Roxanne Modafferi is declared the winner by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Roxanne Modafferi reacts following her victory by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Drew Dober reacts following his first round TKO victory against Nasrat Haqparast during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is introduced before fighting Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dee Devlin the girlfriend of Conor McGregor celebrates his victory against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is declared the winner by TKO against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a knee hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor arrives before fighting against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor pins Donald Cerrone and lands hits during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Donald Cerrone falls after being kicked by Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor pins Donald Cerrone and lands hits during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor reacts following his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor defends against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns players Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Motivational speaker and author Tony Robbins in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Kelleher moves in with a kick against Ode Osbourne during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Kelleher reacts to his victory by submission against Ode Osbourne during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Brian Kelleher reacts to his victory by submission against Ode Osbourne during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Lindsay Sheffield the fiance of Donald Cerrone with son Dacson and grandmother Jerry Cerrone in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aleksei Oleinik defends against Maurice Greene during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aleksei Oleinik defends against Maurice Greene during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aleksei Oleinik is declared the winner by submission against Maurice Greene during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dee Devlin, the girlfriend of Conor McGregor in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former MMA competitor Chuck Liddell in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Raquel Pennington fights against Holly Holm during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Holly Holm fights against Raquel Pennington during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Holly Holm moves in with a hold against Raquel Pennington during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Holly Holm moves in with a kick against Raquel Pennington during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber moves in for a hit against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber moves in for a hit against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Roxanne Modafferi lands hits against Maycee Barber on the mat during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber is pinned to the mat by Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber reacts during her fight against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Roxanne Modafferi is declared the winner by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Maycee Barber reacts following the loss against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Roxanne Modafferi reacts following her victory by unanimous decision against Maycee Barber during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anthony Pettis fights against Diego Ferreira during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jerry Cerrone, the grandmother of Donald Cerrone in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Anthony Pettis pins Diego Ferreira to the mat during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Television personality and stunt performer Steve-O in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in attendance during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Holly Holm reacts following the third round against Raquel Pennington during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor arrives before fighting against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor lands a kick against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor pins Donald Cerrone and lands hits during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor pins Donald Cerrone and lands hits during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in for a hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Donald Cerrone is introduced before fighting Conor McGregor during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is introduced before fighting Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor is introduced before fighting Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor moves in with a hit against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates his first round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone following UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports