If you wrote off Conor McGregor, you did so too soon.

The biggest star in mixed martial arts returned to the sport with a vengeance Saturday night, as the Dublin, Ireland native needed just 40 seconds to steamroll New Mexico’s Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was the first victory since November 2016 for the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, and his first fight since losing the lightweight championship to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018. The TKO victory at 170 pounds made McGregor (22-4) the first fighter in UFC history to win bouts via finish in three different weight classes.

Cerrone (36-14, 1 no-contest) ducked a wild McGregor left hand at the outset, but that was the only thing that the popular fighter, nicknamed “Cowboy,” avoided. McGregor hit Cerrone with four straight shoulder shivers in the clinch, which caused Cerrone’s left eye to immediately swell. McGregor pulled back and landed a picture perfect kick to the jaw, still just 20 seconds in.

