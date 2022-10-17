Atlanta Falcons players, including quarterback Marcus Mariota (1), react with tight end Kyle Pitts (8) after his touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Darren Hall (34) defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (95) and cornerback Darren Hall (34) react after the Falcons defeated the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 16, 2022.
Dale Zanine/USA Today Sports
Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried.
“All year, I think this team has been really confident,” he said. “There are things that we have to do better. That's the nature of this game. You need to have perspective whether you win or lose, to identify what needs to be fixed. We're not going to be satisfied. We're going to continue to grow and improve. This is a fun group to coach.”
Smith and the Falcons (3-3) certainly enjoyed this past Sunday’s 28-14 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers (3-3) that depending on what transpires over the next few weeks, could be the game that thrusts Atlanta into playoff contention.
“You can't get too hyped up after winning just three games,” Falcons inside linebacker Rashaan Evans said. “Three wins isn't going to get us into the playoffs. We have to stay focused and keep doing what we're doing. The No. 1 thing is to stay consistent. We don't want lulls. We have to play ball like this for the rest of the season.”
The Falcons’ offense didn’t just match the 49ers’ top-ranked defense, they dominated it at times.
Mariota threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, and Atlanta’s defense also found the end zone. The Falcons scored the game’s final 14 points after the 49ers tied the game at 14 on Brandon Aiyuk’s second touchdown catch of the game with 7:07 left in the second quarter.
“When we run the ball the way we do, and make some plays in the passing game, we're very tough to defend,” Mariota said.
After five games of inconsistent play, Mariota showed why he entered the league with such high expectations as the No. 2 player taken in the 2015 Draft. He completed his first 13 passes — with his lone incompletion on his final attempt of the game — to finish with 129 yards in addition to rushing for 50 yards on six carries.
The Falcons had two 11-play drives for touchdowns and a nine-play possession end in the end zone, with each drive covering at least 65 yards.
“That's a real good defense,” Smith said. “We knew we had to be efficient, and Marcus definitely was.”
But Mariota wasn’t the only one who made the most of his opportunity.
Caleb Huntley had 16 carries for a game-high 59 yards, with rookie Tyler Allgeier adding 51 yards on 15 carries. Tight end Kyle Pitts had three receptions for 19 yards, including his first touchdown catch of the year, with Olamide Zaccheaus adding four receptions for 58 yards and rookie Drake London finishing with three catches for 40 yards.
Defensively, the Falcons held the 49ers to just 50 yards rushing on 16 carries — an average of 3.1 yards per attempt — and intercepted Jimmy Garaoppolo twice.
But the biggest play was a team effort. With San Francisco facing a third-and-1 from the 49ers’ 20-yard line late in first quarter, running back Jeff Wilson Jr. plunged into the line, trying to gain first-down yardage. But Evans knocked the ball out of Wilson’s hands, with A.J. Terrell grabbing it at the 49ers’ 21-yard line and running toward the end zone.
As Terrell tried to stretch the ball past the goal line, he fumbled, but safety Jaylinn Hawkins fell on the loose ball for his first career touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
“So far, this was our most complete game,” Evans said. “There's always room for improvement. We're not satisfied or hyped about winning three games. We want more.”
The Falcons’ schedule sets up nicely, beginning with Sunday’s game at defending AFC champion Cincinnati (3-3), which has been inconsistent this season.
Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Chargers, who were 3-2 entering Monday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (2-3), on Nov. 6 before playing Carolina (1-5) twice in the three-game span with a home game against Chicago (2-4) sandwiched in between on Nov. 20. The Falcons travel to face the Washington Redskins (2-4) on Nov. 27 before a home date against the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4), their final game before a Week 14 bye.
Currently, none of the Falcons’ final four opponents — New Orleans, Baltimore, Arizona or Tampa Bay — has a winning record through six games.
“We believed in ourselves from the beginning,” defensive lineman Grady Jarrett said. "It's something we talked about all offseason. I feel like the camaraderie was there and I just knew the pieces that we had were different from years past. I believed in this group. We believed in ourselves, and we think our best football is still ahead of us.”
