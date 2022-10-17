Even after the Falcons fumbled away a potential win against the Saints to open the season, or when Marcus Mariota’s ill-advised pass was intercepted late in the fourth quarter against the Rams near the goal line or when Atlanta didn’t score for three quarters in their loss to Tampa Bay, coach Arthur Smith was never worried.

“All year, I think this team has been really confident,” he said. “There are things that we have to do better. That's the nature of this game. You need to have perspective whether you win or lose, to identify what needs to be fixed. We're not going to be satisfied. We're going to continue to grow and improve. This is a fun group to coach.”

Recommended for you