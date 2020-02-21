DULUTH — The Atlanta Gladiators came up with one of its best 60-minute efforts of the season at a most opportune time in Friday night’s game against the Orlando Solar Bears.
Eric Neiley’s goal just past the midway point of a dominating second period turned out to be the game-winner, while Scott Conway added a goal and an assist and Luke Nogard dished out a pair of helpers in a 3-2 Atlanta victory before 4,993 fans at Infinite Energy Arena.
But there was plenty of highlights during a much-needed win in which the final score belied just how much the Gladiators outplayed Orlando to pull to within six points of the third-place Solar Bears in the ECHL’s South Division.
And combined with Greenville’s 4-2 home loss to Worcester on Friday, the Gladiators (23-28-1-1, 48 points) also pulled to within four points of the Swamp Rabbits for the division’s final Kelly Cup Playoff berth, with three games in hand.
“When we do that, and it’s tough to get these guys to buy into it sometimes, … we’re tough,” Gladiators coach Jeff Pyle said. “It was 47-24, which is pretty good in shots (on goal). The penalty kill was great when it needed to be. The power play did what it had to do. Everybody played really good, and I thought the fight by (Josh) Thrower (in the second period) energized everybody. He picked the right spot.
“There’s certain elements that everybody’s got to bring to the game in order for us to be successful, and everybody brought it (Friday night). We need to tighten the screws a little bit, but this game could’ve easily been a 6-2-type game. … We had a lot of opportunities, and I think we hit about five posts.”
Despite all those hit posts, the Gladiators were in control most of the game thanks not only to the healthy shots advantage, but by going 1-for-3 on the power play killing off all three of Orlando’s chances with the man advantage.
They actually had fight from behind after a relatively uneventful first period got busy late, with Orlando jumping out in front 1-0 when Tyler Bird’s innocent-looking wrister from the right wing trickled through Callum Booth for his fifth goal of the season at the 14:07 mark of the opening frame.
But less than a minute later, Solar Bears rookie forward Danny Hanlon was called for tripping, and it took the Gladiators just 23 seconds to cash in on the ensuing power play.
Nogard fed Conway, who zipped a wrist shot form the slot past Orlando’s Clint Windsor to pull Atlanta even at 1-1 at the 15:27 mark of the opening frame.
The Gladiators then took control during a second period in which they owned a 20-6 advantage in shots on goal and spent a disproportionate time in the Solar Bears’ zone.
Samny Asselin gave Atlanta a 2-1 lead when he pounced on a juicy rebound of a Conway shot and rifled it home from the left wing for his team-best 24th goal of the season, with Chris Forney getting the secondary assist 4:22 into the middle frame.
Another rebound provided the Gladiators with a little cushion almost eight minutes later.
This time, it was Neiley who got to a loose puck after a Nogard shot and slid it past Windsor for a 3-1 Atlanta lead at the 12:31 mark.
Orlando’s best scoring chance can just over a minute later when Eric Drapluk was engaged in a race to a loose puck with Booth coming far out of his net to try to poke it away in the deep slot.
But before that play could develop, Solar Bears’ defenseman Rich Boyd was engaged in a fight with Gladiators defensemen Josh Thrower, which brought a whistle and stoppage of play.
With the two-goal advantage, things looked very good for Atlanta, which came into Friday with a 13-1-0-1 record when leading after two periods.
But Orlando showed some life in the third period, closing the shots gap to just 12-10 in the final frame.
And when Tristan Langan banged home a loose puck through a mad scramble in the crease in front of Booth, the Solar Bears had suddenly pulled to within a goal with 11:34 still left to play.
But that’s all Booth, who finished with 22 saves on 24 Orlando shots, and the Gladiators would allow the Solar Bears by playing solid defense, including killing off a penalty in the final five and a half minutes to help secure a big win, their fifth straight victory on home ice.
“It was good that we had a two-goal lead (before Langan’s goal),” Pyle said. “We got one scored against us, but we still battled. A week or two weeks ago, we might’ve coughed that up. But we’ve got (Orlando) next Friday again. Bottom line is we’ve just got to keep playing that way, and just keep getting better and better and we can live with the result.
“I told them, ‘We go hard and play smart and we’ll live with the result.’ Everybody worked hard and did what they had to do. We’re excited. We’re getting closer (to a playoff berth), and we’ve got everything in front of us. So that was a big one.”
