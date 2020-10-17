The Gwinnett-based Georgia Force home-school football team lost 27-21 to Community Christian on Friday.
Kyle Moseley was 13 of 33 passing for 218 yards and all three Force touchdowns, two to Josh Patterson. Patterson had three catches for 119 yards. Kole Reasoner had four catches for 56 yards and the other TD.
Jake Cieply led the Force defense with 22 tackles (15 solos, two for losses), and Will Pritchett had 11 tackles (seven solos) and an interception. Alex Jackson (10 tackles, two for losses, one sack) and Trevor McClure (seven tackles, two for losses) also played well.
