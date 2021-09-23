Buford heads into the Region 8-AAAAAA coming off a rare loss after Florida power Chaminade-Madonna ended the Wolves’ 16-game winning streak and 17-game home winning streak last Friday. The 7-0 defeat was a defensive battle, decided by a 63-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Buford was shut out for the first time since the 2015 state finals against Cartersville, and was blanked at home for the first time since 1998 against Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Wolves, who had only 90 yards of offense and four first downs last week, hope the loss proves helpful in the long run, much like the previous two seasons when a regular-season loss each year didn’t stop Buford from winning back-to-back state titles.
“I told them it could be the best thing for you (to lose),” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “It’s kind of the same message I had the last few years after we lost to Clarke Central and after we lost to North Cobb. How you respond to the situation is going to tell the tale of your season. Are you going to let it fester and get worse from it, be pissed at your teammates and let it breed in the locker room? Or are you going to come back ready to work on Monday?”
A motivated Buford football team could be bad news for Central, which had an off week to prepare for the region-opening matchup. The Black Knights lost 30-7 to South Forsyth in their last game two weeks ago. Down 20-0 at halftime after some miscues, they played much better in the second half and trimmed the deficit to 20-7 after Justin Johnson and Jason Jackson Jr. led a scoring drive in the third quarter.
"We make mistakes," Central head coach Jason Thompson said. "But we made some adjustments on defense. I thought we started way too slow. We're going to be OK. We just have a lot of work to do. But I love our kids and I love what we're doing."
