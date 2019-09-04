LAWRENCEVILLE — The two offenses dominated early, while the bullpens dominated late in Game 1 of the Governors Cup semifinal series between the Gwinnett Stripers and the Columbus Clippers.
Unfortunately for the host Stripers, the visitors from Ohio got just a bit more of the former, with RBI singles from Bobby Bradley and former Atlanta and Gwinnett Brave Ryan Lavarnway in the third innings holding up for a 5-4 Columbus win before 1,249 fans at Coolray Field.
Relivers Kyle Nelson, Jefrey Rodriguez and James Karinchak shut Gwinnett down on just one hit over the final 3 2/3 after the Stripers had come back from an early 3-0 lead.
That work helped make a winner out of Michael Peoples (1-0), and give the Clippers a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series, despite home runs by Austin Riley and Adam Duvall.
“I was proud of the guys who came back with that three-spot,” Gwinnett manager Damon Berryhill said. “You know, Tuck (starting pitcher Tucker Davidson) didn’t have his good stuff working (Wednesday) night. He was struggling a little bit with his command of the breaking ball, and (Columbus) got on the fastball.
“I’m really proud of the bullpen (with) the way the came in and shut (the Clippers) down and gave us an opportunity to get back in that game. We were really just one swing away from tying that ball game up (late), and we had opportunities. We just couldn’t come up with a (big) hit.”
Davidson (0-1) was in immediate trouble after issuing a walk to Ka’ai Tom, followed by a single from Andrew Velazquez, to lead off the top of the first.
It looked like the 23-year-old left-hander might escape after Duvall ran down Bradley Zimmer’s drive to the track in left field, threw back to second after both runners tagged up, with Andres Blanco alertly breaking off a rundown with Velazquez and throwing home in time to get Tom after he rounded third and tried to score.
But the Clippers shook off the unconventional 7-4-2 double play, getting an RBI single from Mark Mathias and an RBI double by Bobby Bradley, and then taking advantage of an error to add another run and take a 3-0 lead.
However, Gwinnett’s big bats helped provide an answer in the bottom of the inning.
After Andres Blanco drew a one-out walk, Riley came up and went with a Michael Peoples offering on the outside portion of the plate, sending a towering drive to right-center.
Daniel Johnson leapt, but could’t haul in the drive, which cleared the wall for a two-run homer — his first since joining the Stripers as part of his injury rehab assignment from Atlanta — to get the Stripers on the board and cut the Clippers’ lead to 3-2.
Duvall followed with a similar high drive to straightaway center the Bradley Zimmer went back on and leapt, but couldn’t corral as it cleared the wall.
The 404-foot blast gave Gwinnett back-to-back homers and evened the game at 3-all.
But two innings later, Columbus got to Davidson again, stringing together three more hits, including the RBI singles by Bradley and Lavarnway, plus a walk to regain the lead at 5-3.
And Peoples settled down and shut out the Stripers on just one hit over the next four innings before the Stripers rallied again in the bottom of the sixth.
After Sean Kazmar Jr. reached on a one-out error, Jack Lopez followed with a single to put runners on first and third and end the night for Peoples.
On came fellow lefty Kyle Nelson, who struck out Drew Waters before John Ryan Murphy powered a grounder through the shift into left-center for an RBI single that pulled the Stripers to within 5-4.
But Nelson retired Ryan LaMarre on a sharp grounder to second with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on to keep Columbus in front.
Meanwhile, the Stripers bullpen was keeping their team in the game.
Ben Rowen came on for Anderson to get out of a two-on, two-out jam in the top of the fourth, and then add two more scoreless frames before handing the ball to lefties Phil Pfeifer and Grant Dayton, who combined to shut Columbus out on three hits over the next three innings.
“You’ve got a situation to where you’re going in there and making sure get ahead (in the count) and stop the (Clippers’) momentum,” Rowen said. “We’re just trying to give (the team) a chance to come back and take the lead. Our bullpen did great coming in and stopping them and doing what we could.”
Unfortunately for the Stripers, Columbus’ bullpen was just as effective, with Rodriguez, on injury rehab assignment from the Cleveland Indians, retired all six Stripers he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, while Karinchak pitched around a one-out walk to Murphy in the ninth to strike out the side and pick up the save and give the Clippers the series lead.
The series continues with Game 2 Thursday night, with the Stripers sending 21-year-old right-hander Ian Anderson (1-0, 6.57 ERA) to the mound against Columbus lefty Logan Allen (1-1, 7.66).
Despite having the rotation altered when Bryse Wilson was recalled for a by Atlanta, Berryhill says he plans to stick to the planned rotation, at least for the next two games, with Kyle Wright scheduled to follow Anderson when the series shifts to Columbus for Game 3 on Friday.
“We’re set (for the next two games),” Berryhill said. “We’ve got Anderson going (Thursday) and Wright, which, in my mind is a good situation. … We’ve just got to do a better job of shutting (Columbus) down early and swinging the bats.
“I’m not totally disappointed, but we’ve got some work to do now.”