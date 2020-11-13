LILBURN — Colten Gauthier threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score Friday night.
In the first quarter.
Gauthier threw a fifth TD pass in the second quarter as Hebron Christian’s football team cruised to a 48-21 victory at Providence Christian. The Lions led 35-0 after Gauthier’s big first quarter and had a 48-0 lead at halftime.
Gauthier was 7 of 10 passing for 279 yards and also had three rushes for 35 yards.
The South Carolina recruit threw 54- and 55-yard TDs to Jaiden Stowers in the first quarter, along with an 18-yard scoring pass to Justin Peavy and a 24-yard TD pass to Preston Brown. He added an 8-yard scoring run in the early blitz.
After Demetrius Rogers’ 3-yard TD run in the second quarter, Gauthier and Peavy connected for an 84-yard TD. Peavy finished with three catches for 131 yards.
Providence scored twice in the third quarter — on a 1-yard run by Connor Jones and a 55-yard run by Joseph Shealy — and added a late score on Jones’ 35-yard TD pass to Skyler Jordan.
Jones completed 14 of 32 passes for 202 yards, and Jordan had five catches for 113 yards. Caleb Lee had five catches for 42 yards, and Matthew Miller had three catches for 39 yards.
Shealy finished with 18 rushes for 98 yards.
