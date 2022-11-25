_MG_0182_MN.jpg

Ryan Hall

MOULTRIE — Colquitt County scored touchdowns on its first five possessions and rolled to a 56-17 victory over North Gwinnett in a Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal football game Friday at Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium.

The No. 2-ranked Packers rolled up more than 550 yards of offense and held the Region 7 champion Bulldogs scoreless in the second half.