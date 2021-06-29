Vino Glover, a 2021 Collins Hill grad, committed Tuesday to the Albany State University men’s track and field program.
Glover, also a key player on the Eagles’ state playoff basketball team, was an all-county selection in track and field this past season after a fifth-place finish in the 800-meter run at state with a time of 1 minute, 57.34 seconds. He also was third in the 800 at sectionals.
The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 15 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for Collins Hill’s basketball team.
(0) comments
