After helped Collins Hill's football team to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season, Travis Hunter was named the MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year.
The junior set Gwinnett single-season records with 137 catches for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns, also earning Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year honors.
