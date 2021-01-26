©Dale Zanine 2020_12_1800720.JPG
Collins Hill's Travis Hunter (12) runs with the ball against Lowndes during the 7A State semi final game Friday night at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

After helped Collins Hill's football team to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season, Travis Hunter was named the MaxPreps Georgia High School Football Player of the Year.

The junior set Gwinnett single-season records with 137 catches for 1,746 yards and 24 touchdowns, also earning Daily Post Offensive Player of the Year honors.

