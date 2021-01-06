Collins Hill senior Sean Norris committed Tuesday to the New Mexico Military Institute football program.
The 6-foot-1 wide receiver helped the Eagles to a Class AAAAAAA state runner-up finish, the best season in program history, in 2020. He had 53 catches for 652 yards and 11 touchdowns.
