KH1_2281.jpg

Collins Hill's Sean Norris (5) runs the ball during the first half of Wednesday's Class 7A State Championship at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Photo: Kyle Hess)

Collins Hill senior Sean Norris committed Tuesday to the New Mexico Military Institute football program.

The 6-foot-1 wide receiver helped the Eagles to a Class AAAAAAA state runner-up finish, the best season in program history, in 2020. He had 53 catches for 652 yards and 11 touchdowns.

