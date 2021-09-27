urgent Collins Hill's Sarah Buchanan commits to Coastal Georgia From Staff Reports Sep 27, 2021 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sarah Buchanan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Collins Hill senior Sarah Buchanan committed recently to the College of Coastal Georgia fastpitch softball program. Buchanan is a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Eagles. She is hitting .339 this season with three home runs and 13 RBIs. Recommended for you +13 PHOTOS: College Park Skyhawks bring basketball back with weekend events Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sports Newsletter Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox. Please enter a valid email address. 