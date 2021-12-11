ATLANTA — When asked to describe the duo of quarterback Sam Horn and two-way superstar Travis Hunter, Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory was as lost for words as opposing defenses have been against his football team for the past three seasons.
He sighed with a big grin on his face. He stuttered for a minute, then pondered. After a couple seconds of deliberation, he finally landed on three words.
“The greatest ever,” Gregory said.
On Saturday night at Center Parc Stadium, they confirmed they were the greatest in the state of Georgia.
Collins Hill defeated Milton 24-8 in the Class AAAAAAA state championship game to capture its first state championship in football, completing one of the most dominant seasons in Georgia history. The Eagles averaged 39.8 points per game, while only allowing 5.9 points per game. They won six games in shutouts, and every single win was by at least 15 points.
Nobody embodied the domination more than Horn and Hunter. The two players who have been at the forefront of Collins Hill’s march to the summit of high school football for the past four seasons delivered a thunderous crescendo to their high school football careers.
Horn finished the game 22-for-33 passing with 243 yards and two touchdowns, and of course the latter of those — the one that put his team up 21-0 and all but sealed the championship — went to Hunter.
Hunter himself finished the game with 10 catches for 153 receiving yards, and showed his skills on the other side of the ball with a forced fumble that set up a Collins Hill field goal.
“To be the first team to ever do it, it means a lot for the community,” Hunter said. “It feels like it all worked out. It was hard work and dedication.”
Every time Milton asked a question of Collins Hill’s offense, the tandem that lifted the program to previously unimaginable heights found the answer. On a third-and-8 in the second quarter with the score 0-0 and the Eagles’ offense still stuck in first gear, a 17-yard completion moved the chains and led to Collins Hill’s first touchdown of the game.
On the opening play of the second half with the score still only 7-0 and momentum hanging in the balance, a flashy 50-yard connection positioned the Eagles to score their second touchdown of the game.
And of course, the third touchdown was one final Horn-to-Hunter special.
Hunter caught a 6-yard out route from Horn in the corner of the end zone, moving him into a tie with Rabun County’s Braxton Hicks for the most touchdown receptions in Georgia high school football history with 46. And just minutes later after Hunter forced the fumble, Horn became just the eighth quarterback in state history to eclipse 10,000 career passing yards.
He broke the barrier with a 38-yard pass to — you guessed it — Hunter.
“Travis is a great person off the field and on the field,” Horn said. “He’s a winner, and he’s a great athlete. He’ll do whatever it takes to win. He could have easily thrown it off after he got hurt (Oct. 1) and just been like, ‘I’m done for the year’ but no, he came back.”
When Horn and Hunter arrived at Collins Hill, the program had never played for a state championship. It was a program with 24 seasons of football under its belt and only two trips to even the state semifinals. Zero seasons consisting of 11 or more wins, and it had to watch cross-town rivals Peachtree Ridge and North Gwinnett win state championships in 2006 and 2017 respectively.
As they walked off the field in Atlanta for the final time, the program they left behind was unrecognizable from the one they arrived at. Collins Hill went 27-3 over the last two seasons, making two runs to the state championship game and finally knocking down the ultimate barrier on Saturday night.
The success generated national exposure the program had never come close to in the past, from arranging a high-profile September matchup against Mississippi powerhouse Greenville Christian to playing in an ESPN Showcase game against North Gwinnett in October.
“It means everything,” Horn said. “It starts as a little kid growing up in the area, watching my brothers play, it just means so much. I can’t describe how good it feels right now.”
The final numbers are now set in stone, a Picasso with no more brushstrokes left to paint.
For Horn, he finished with 10,022 passing yards and 98 career touchdown passes. For Hunter, the tallies clocked in at 3,807 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns.
“It’s the greatest quarterback and receiver combo probably in the state of Georgia’s history,” Gregory said. “They did it right here at Collins Hill. What great leaders, great examples of what passionate football players are, and they impacted Collins Hill football for a long, long time.”
They overwhelmed every single team in their path with ruthless efficiency.
They set records that could stand for years.
They delivered the first football championship in school history.
They changed the program forever.
