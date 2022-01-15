SUWANEE — While Collins Hill’s football program has had quite a bit of success since it began in 1994, there is no question that the 2021 season was a historic one.
A school-record 15 wins, the program’s first state championship and a trip to a national postseason showcase game provide pretty strong evidence for that assertion.
Only time will tell as to whether this season’s success will transform the Eagles from a very good program into a statewide and even national power long term.
What is undeniable, however, is that it was an extremely transformative campaign in the more immediate term.
While there were many individual players who contributed to the Eagles’ metamorphosis, a trio of seniors were perhaps the most visible symbols of it.
However, the transformation brought by Daily Post Co-Offensive Players of the Year Sam Horn and Travis Hunter and Defensive Player of the Year Asani Redwood can be seen on multiple levels.
The change brought about by the offensive senior pairing was apparent both collectively and individually.
Since they entered the program as freshmen in the fall of 2018, Hunter and Horn were catalysts in helping Collins Hill rise from 3-8 to Class AAAAAAA state champion, an accomplishment both take great pride in.
“It means everything,” Horn said. “Obviously growing up here since kindergarten, getting to watch my brother (former Eagles QB Monty Horn) play, it’s been my dream to play for the Eagles. Getting a chance to do that was really special for me.
“One of my goals was to leave the program better than I found it. I think we did a pretty good job of that.”
There’s no question the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Missouri-committed quarterback and his most prominent receiver Hunter left the program in far better shape than when they entered it.
They also played a huge role in completely transforming the Eagles’ offense from a ground-based option attack to a spread-based aerial assault that proved to be one of the most prolific offenses in Gwinnett County and Georgia history.
While Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory was confident that both Hunter and Horn had a bright future, it took a little while to have enough confidence to install the switch in systems.
“We wanted to do it (their) freshman year, but we just weren’t very good,” Gregory said. ‘I didn’t want to put (Horn) out there and ruin him. As a matter of fact, the last game of (that) season, we bring him in and start throwing the ball and doing some things, and we went into the first round of the playoffs and started that. That was kind of an introduction because we knew it was going to be his sophomore year that was going to be his year.”
Gregory took a similarly cautious initial approach with the 6-1, 175-pound Hunter as a freshman, though as with Horn, it didn’t take long for him to unleash the player who would became one of the nation’s top-rated college recruits in the class of 2022 despite rarely taking a play off while playing on both sides of the ball.
“When he showed up as a ninth-grader, we knew he was going to be that kind of guy,” Gregory said of Hunter, who made national news by signing with Jackson State in December after being committed to Florida State for more than a year. “I’ve never coached a kid that has the conditioning and endurance that Travis has. Guys get tired, but I’ve never seen Travis Hunter tired. It’s almost not human.
“I’ve never seen that kid winded. You take a kid like Travis and if you (as a coach) say, ‘Guys we’re going to run for punishment because we didn’t get it done (in practice),’ it wouldn’t matter to him. That would not work because he just never got tired.”
Neither Horn nor Hunter showed many signs of tiring during a monster 2021 campaign in which both wrote their names into many different pages of the state record books.
Horn finished the season with 3,986 yards and 39 touchdowns through the air and becoming just the sixth quarterback in GHSA history to reach 10,000 passing yards for his career (10,318). He also rushed for 621 yards and seven TDs as a senior.
Hunter, meanwhile, hauled in 85 passes for more than 1,284 yards and 12 TDs despite missing four games to an ankle injury, and closed out his career with a new GHSA record 48 receiving TDs.
Together, they were the engine for an offense that produced more than 6,500 total yards and averaged 39.5 yards per game.
While Gregory was quite sure of what he had with his offensive dynamic duo, he was less sure about when he first saw Redwood two years ago.
That’s not surprising consider that the 6-3½, 240-pound defensive lineman only took up football two years ago after primarily playing soccer and rugby while growing up in his native Jamaica.
At the same time, Redwood wasn’t sure football was for him after being talked into coming out for the team heading into his junior season in 2020.
But he quickly took to the sport.
“I had (offensive line) Coach Hayden Gregory as a teacher and a couple of football players in classes, and they were telling me every day, ‘You should come out and play football,’” Redwood recalled. “I said, OK, one day. So I tried it the summer going into my junior year. It was tough the first couple of weeks. Summer workouts were tough, but I said, ‘I’ll stick with it and see how it goes.’ I think I made the right decision.
“The first couple of games (this year), I think I had, like, five sacks. That’s when I realized I might be pretty good. I worked with (linebackers) Coach Tony (Jones Jr.) during the summer to get better. I think that helped me a lot. So the first three games, I realized, ‘OK, I can do something. Let’s see what happens.’”
What happened was that Redwood earned his way into the starting lineup by the end of the 2020 campaign, and followed up by making an even bigger impact on a stifling Collins Hill defense in 2021 with 127 total tackles and team bests of 45 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and 62 quarterback hurries.
Those numbers were more than enough to earn him a scholarship to play college ball at West Virginia, something that despite his initial uncertainty about him didn’t surprise Gregory given his work ethic.
“When he first showed up, you’d see this big, long, athletic kid,” Gregory said. “You didn’t know if he was really going to take to it, you know? But the thing that impressed me about Asani from Day 1 was just how coachable he was. … You didn’t have to tell him (things) twice. Bang, there it is.
“We didn’t think much about him being a varsity player (last year). We figured he’d be a JV player … his first year. I’ve never seen a kid who’s never played before start like that, and by midseason, he’s a starter. That’s the thing that’s impressive. If you look at Asani’s career, it’s like every week, he’s gotten better. Some kids, they … take a step back (some weeks). But Asani’s never taken a step back. I think even right now, every week, he just gets better.”
