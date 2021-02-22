Collins Hill’s Sacha Washington and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey were the top award-winners on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Basketball Team selected by the league’s coaches.
Washington was named the Girls Player of the Year, and the Boys Player of the Year honor went to Godfrey.
Peachtree Ridge’s Vanessa White was Girls Coach of the Year, and North’s Matt Garner was Boys Coach of the Year.
The other players recognized by the region are as follows:
GIRLS
All-Region First Team
Eden Sample, Collins Hill
Aniecia Malone, Collins Hill
Kiara Simpson, North Gwinnett
Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge
Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge
Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek
All-Region Second Team
Jailah Clark-Jones, Collins Hill; Anna Smith, Peachtree Ridge; Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge; Ali Drake, Mountain View; Breanna Barley, North Gwinnett; Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett
All-Region Honorable Mention
Cam Shakespeare, Collins Hill; Kyra Jefferson, Collins Hill; Nia Anderson, Peachtree Ridge; Sydni Arnold, Mountain View; Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View; Hayda Toro, Mountain View; Bree Orellana, Mill Creek
BOYS
All-Region First Team
Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett
Ethan Davis, Collins Hill
Vino Glover, Collins Hill
Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett
Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek
All-Region Second Team
Will Gray-Watson, Peachtree Ridge; Christopher Green, Peachtree Ridge; Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge; Luke Keller, North Gwinnett; Zay Wilson, Mountain View
All-Region Honorable Mention
Josh Battle, Mill Creek; Chance Boothe, Mountain View; Chris Lanns, Collins Hill; Jabre Mills, Collins Hill
