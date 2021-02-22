©Dale Zanine 2021_01_0901106.JPG

Collins Hill's Sacha Washington shoots at the basket against Hebron during a game at Hebron Christian.

 Dale Zanine

Collins Hill’s Sacha Washington and North Gwinnett’s R.J. Godfrey were the top award-winners on the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Basketball Team selected by the league’s coaches.

Washington was named the Girls Player of the Year, and the Boys Player of the Year honor went to Godfrey.

Peachtree Ridge’s Vanessa White was Girls Coach of the Year, and North’s Matt Garner was Boys Coach of the Year.

The other players recognized by the region are as follows:

GIRLS

All-Region First Team

Eden Sample, Collins Hill

Aniecia Malone, Collins Hill

Kiara Simpson, North Gwinnett

Nia Hicks, Peachtree Ridge

Aaliyah Hunt, Peachtree Ridge

Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek

All-Region Second Team

Jailah Clark-Jones, Collins Hill; Anna Smith, Peachtree Ridge; Kennedy Harp, Peachtree Ridge; Ali Drake, Mountain View; Breanna Barley, North Gwinnett; Marisa Miller, North Gwinnett

All-Region Honorable Mention

Cam Shakespeare, Collins Hill; Kyra Jefferson, Collins Hill; Nia Anderson, Peachtree Ridge; Sydni Arnold, Mountain View; Eliza Bidwell, Mountain View; Hayda Toro, Mountain View; Bree Orellana, Mill Creek

BOYS

All-Region First Team

Thomas Allard, North Gwinnett

Ethan Davis, Collins Hill

Vino Glover, Collins Hill

Brendan Rigsbee, North Gwinnett

Jonathan Taylor, Mill Creek

All-Region Second Team

Will Gray-Watson, Peachtree Ridge; Christopher Green, Peachtree Ridge; Jairus Griffin, Peachtree Ridge; Luke Keller, North Gwinnett; Zay Wilson, Mountain View

All-Region Honorable Mention

Josh Battle, Mill Creek; Chance Boothe, Mountain View; Chris Lanns, Collins Hill; Jabre Mills, Collins Hill

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.