Monroe Oglesby

 RON JONES PHOTOGRAPHY

Collins Hill senior Monroe Oglesby committed Wednesday to the Florida A&M University fastpitch softball program.

Oglesby earned first-team All-Region 8-AAAAAAA and all-county honors last season after hitting .341 with two home runs, 16 RBIs, 23 runs, eight doubles and three triples.