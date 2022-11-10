Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 6:24 pm
Collins Hill's Marc Petrucci runs during the 2022 Class AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships in Carrollton.
Mill Creek's Luke Kalarickal runs during the 2022 Class AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships in Carrollton.
Two Gwinnett County seniors — Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci and Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal — were named to the Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Cross Country Team, released Thursday by the club.
Petrucci was sixth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet, and Kalarickal was ninth in the same race. They were the only two Gwinnett runners on the team in the boys or girls division.
