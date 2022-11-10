Two Gwinnett County seniors — Collins Hill’s Marc Petrucci and Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal — were named to the Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Cross Country Team, released Thursday by the club.

Petrucci was sixth in the Class AAAAAAA state meet, and Kalarickal was ninth in the same race. They were the only two Gwinnett runners on the team in the boys or girls division.

