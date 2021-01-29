110819_GDP_MillCreek_CollinsHill_012.JPG
Collins Hill's Logan Brown (11) finds running room in the open field after he makes a catch during Friday’s game played at Collins Hill.(Photo: Craig Cappy)

 Craig Cappy

Collins Hill senior Logan Brown committed Friday to the Berry College football program.

Brown, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound wide receiver, helped the Eagles to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season.

