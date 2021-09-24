urgent Collins Hill's Lawna Henry to play lacrosse for Reinhardt From Staff Reports Sep 24, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Lawna Henry Lawna Henry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Collins Hill senior Lawna Henry has committed to the Reinhardt University women’s lacrosse program. Henry is a team captain and a four-year member of the Eagles’ varsity lacrosse program. Recommended for you +30 PHOTOS: Eric Clapton plays Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena Rock and roll legend Eric Clapton played Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena Thursday night with Jimmie Vaughan as his special guest and opening act. Click for more. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Tags
Lawna Henry
Lacrosse Program Sport
Reinhardt University
Collins Year Latest
Jurors begin deliberations in R. Kelly federal trial
'He didn't deserve this.' Jelani Day's mother criticizes efforts to find son
Del Rio camp cleared as last remaining migrants depart
Community invited to provide input on Medlock Bridge Road improvements project 