x_MSC3505.jpg

Collins Hill's Justin Richardson (4) tells Denmark players not to pass anywhere near him after he picked up his first interception during a playoff game at Collins Hill School.

 Craig Cappy

Collins Hill senior Justin Richardson committed Monday to the Georgia Military College football program.

Richardson, a wide receiver and defensive back, helped the Eagles to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish and the Region 8-AAAAAAA title last season. He had 46 tackles and two interceptions, in addition to being a force on special teams with four blocked punts and two blocked field goals.

