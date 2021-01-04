Collins Hill defensive end James Smith committed Monday night to the Tennessee Tech football program.
The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder helped the Eagles to a Class AAAAAAA state runner-up finish this past season. He had 180 tackles (168 solos, 61 for losses), 17 sacks and 40 quarterback hurries in 15 games as a senior.
