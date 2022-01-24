©Dale Zanine 2021_10_14 00490.JPG
Buy Now

Collins Hill's Christian Harris tackles North Gwinnett's Dylan Gary (5) during a game at North Gwinnett High School.

 Dale Zanine

Collins Hill senior Christian Harris committed Monday to the Reinhardt University football program.

Harris, a 5-foot-11 cornerback, helped the Eagles to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season. He had 66 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and four caused fumbles.

