Collins Hill's Christian Harris chooses Reinhardt
From Staff Reports
Jan 24, 2022

Collins Hill senior Christian Harris committed Monday to the Reinhardt University football program.

Harris, a 5-foot-11 cornerback, helped the Eagles to the Class AAAAAAA state championship last season. He had 66 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed and four caused fumbles. 