Cam Pedro, a rising senior at Collins Hill, committed Wednesday to the Marshall University (W.Va.) football program.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is a prospect at wide receiver and defensive back who helped the Eagles to the Class AAAAAAA state finals last season. He also is a key member of Collins Hill’s track and field team.
