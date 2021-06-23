©Dale Zanine 2020_09_05 01162.JPG
Collins Hill’s Cam Pedro runs against Carrollton Saturday at Collins Hill. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Cam Pedro, a rising senior at Collins Hill, committed Wednesday to the Marshall University (W.Va.) football program.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pounder is a prospect at wide receiver and defensive back who helped the Eagles to the Class AAAAAAA state finals last season. He also is a key member of Collins Hill’s track and field team.

