Alyssa Mejia of Collins Hill smiles after reaching base during a 2019 game at Mill Creek.

 Will Hammock

Collins Hill senior Alyssa Mejia has committed to the Rend Lake College (Ill.) fastpitch softball program.

Mejia started in the outfield all three of her seasons at Collins Hill, and was a Scholar-Athlete selection.

