©Dale Zanine 2021_03_0300317.JPG

Collins Hill's Antonio Muller (2) shoots against McEachern during Wednesday night’s 7A state playoff game at Collins Hill High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

Collins Hill senior A.J. Muller committed Friday to the College of Coastal Georgia men’s basketball program.

The 6-foot combo guard made the All-Region 8-AAAAAAA Defensive Team last season.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.