HOSCHTON — Defense was at the forefront of the Collins Hill football team’s title defense Friday night.
The top-ranked Eagles forced five turnovers and scored 27 points off them in a 40-10 victory at Mill Creek in a battle of unbeaten teams, giving Collins Hill its second straight Region 8-AAAAAAA championship. The win wrapped up the first 10-0 regular season in school history and a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
“It’s so sweet to be able to do that,” Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory said. “When I took this program over we were at the bottom of the barrel and now looking at it we’re back-to-back region champions. It’s surreal. It really is.”
Collins Hill (10-0, 4-0), which gets an off week before the Nov. 12 state playoff opener, last won the region title in 2013 before going back-to-back the past two seasons. Mill Creek (8-1, 2-1) closes the regular season next week with Peachtree Ridge before opening the state playoffs at home on Nov. 12 as the region’s No. 2 seed.
“We talk about it all the time that these kids, they’re writing their own story,” Gregory said. “We’ve got a lot of championship experience on our coaching staff, but these kids are writing their own story. All we can do it be part of it and encourage them. We encourage our kids to think about the story you want and you go write it. That’s what they’re doing.”
Collins Hill’s defense built a 17-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a pair of Mill Creek turnovers that gave the visitors possession at the Hawks’ 4-yard line and 18-yard line. The Eagles led 27-10 before the defense closed the night with two interceptions for touchdowns in the last half of the fourth quarter — both after Mill Creek starting quarterback Hayden Clark left with an injury.
“We were lights out,” said Collins Hill lineman Jaylen George, who had a sack and three tackles for losses in addition to playing every snap at offensive tackle. “Our effort was on 10. We were pursuing to the ball, what we do in practice every day and it really showed on Friday.”
Collins Hill took its three-score lead in the first quarter thanks to costly Mill Creek turnovers in its own red zone, which followed an early 33-yard Isaac Bonacci field goal that gave the Eagles a 3-0 lead. The first crucial mistake came when the Hawks botched a handoff and Collins Hill’s Dion Crawford recovered at the Mill Creek 4-yard line. Spenser Anderson’s 4-yard TD run on the next play made it 10-0.
On the second play of Mill Creek’s next possession, Collins Hill’s Aaron Horton caused and recovered a fumble on the Hawks’ 18-yard line. The Eagles quickly turned that into an 18-yard TD pass from Sam Horn to Anderson for a 17-0 lead.
A Collins Hill trick play, its version of the Philly Special, on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line extended the lead to 24-0 with 6:43 left in the first half. Cam Pedro took the reverse and threw it to Horn for the short score. Horn (25 of 41 passing for 234 yards, eight rushes for 66 yards) and Pedro (10 catches for 108 yards) led the Eagles offensively all night.
After the teams traded interceptions — one by Collins Hill’s Christian Harris and one by Mill Creek’s Gaven Voyles — Mill Creek finally got on the board with a 14-play drive that ended with Trace Butcher’s 32-yard field goal with 12 seconds left in the first half.
Collins Hill dominated the first half statistically with a 223-68 edge in yards before Mill Creek settled down and outgained the Eagles 115-88 over the final two quarters.
A fumbled punt return by Collins Hill in the third quarter that was recovered by Mill Creek’s Naseem Triplett allowed the hosts to trim the deficit. Three plays after the turnover, Clark threw a 14-yard TD pass to Caleb Downs, who shook off two Collins Hill tacklers for a score with 4:32 left in the third.
Collins Hill answered with a long drive and a 21-yard field goal from Bonacci with 44 seconds left in the third quarter, pushing the lead back to 27-10.
Mill Creek then went on a long drive of its own that reached the Collins Hill 12-yard line before Clark was stopped short on a fourth-and-three run. He didn’t play again after that carry.
“That was a pivotal point in the game, getting that big stop on fourth down,” Gregory said.
A Brandon Akers sack on third down forced Collins Hill into a quick three-and-out, but the Hawks couldn’t capitalize on good field position at the Eagles’ 37-yard line. On the next play, Richard Ransom returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and a 34-10 lead. Teammate Jayden Davis tacked on another pick-six with only 26 seconds remaining for the final margin.
“Too many turnovers,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “I think our defense settled in a little bit and did some good things against a high-powered offense like that and what they’ve been doing. Just like you can learn from wins, you can learn from losses. This is one of the things hopefully when we look in hindsight this is going to make us better. Sometimes you have to take a loss and learn some things. We’re going to use it as a tool. We did some good things. But against a team like that, you can’t make some of the mistakes we did and spot them points.”
Collins Hill took advantage to help lock up its second region title in a row.
“It’s amazing,” George said. “We worked so hard over the offseason and throughout this season to just get better and better. Our hard work’s really paying off now.”
COLLINS HILL 40, MILL CREEK 10
Collins Hill 17 7 3 13 — 40
Mill Creek 0 3 7 0 — 10
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Isaac Bonacci 33 FG, 5:46
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 4 run (Bonacci kick) 2:12
Collins Hill: Anderson 18 pass from Sam Horn (Bonacci kick) 1:08
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Horn 1 pass from Cam Pedro (Bonacci kick) 6:43
Mill Creek: Trace Butcher 32 FG, :12
THIRD QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 14 pass from Hayden Clark (Butcher kick) 4:32
Collins Hill: Bonacci 21 FG, :44
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Richard Ransom 68 interception return (Bonacci kick) 5:35
Collins Hill: Jayden Davis 69 interception return (kick failed)
CH MC
First downs 17 11
Rushes-yards 21-76 29-65
Passing yards 235 118
Comp-Att-INT 26-42-1 18-39-3
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-2
Penalties-yards 12-100 4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Collins Hill: Horn 8-66; Anderson 6-19; Ryan Stephens 3-7; Chase Nash 1-7. Mill Creek: Joe Robinson 5-27; Donovan Journey 13-26; Clark 4-21; Zekai Wimby 3-6; Shane Throgmartin 1-(minus-6).
PASSING — Collins Hill: Horn 25-41-1, 234; Pedro 1-1-0, 1. Mill Creek: Clark 15-30-1, 101; Throgmartin 3-8-2, 17; Journey 0-1-0, 0.
RECEIVING — Collins Hill: Pedro 10-108; Ethan Davis 4-54; Nash 4-32; Anderson 4-17; Coby Rogers 3-23; Horn 1-1. Mill Creek: Brendan Jenkins 4-28; Trajen Greco 3-9; Tye Green 2-33; Downs 2-20; Cam Robinson 2-8; Journey 2-5; Justin Content 1-7; Wimby 1-6; Makhail Wood 1-2.
