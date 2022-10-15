SUWANEE — The Collins Hill defense could do no wrong Friday night.
It was a struggle on offense for most of the game, but not on defense as the Eagles held Mountain View to just 72 yards and got just enough out of their offense to leave with a 14-0 shutout victory, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.
The Eagles (3-4, 1-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) scored both touchdowns in the third quarter and their defense only got stronger against the Bears (4-3, 1-1) as the game went on, leaving Eagles head coach Lenny Gregory and company thrilled to win their first game since Sept. 2.
“I’m proud of the whole football team,” Gregory said. “It’s just a great team win. Our kids have been through a lot of adversity. I’m just so proud of these kids for stepping up and believing in themselves. Defensively, they have kept us in every game this season. They played lights out and we found a way to generate some offense there in the second half. Hats off to the kids. They and the coaching staff did a great job.”
Both defenses dominated in the first half.
The Eagles' defense forced a turnover on the first play from scrimmage for the Bears when quarterback Jayden Dooley was stripped, leading to an Isaiah Richardson recovery at the 17-yard line.
Three consecutive negative plays including back-to-back sacks from the Bears' defense, however, turned a great scoring opportunity for the Eagles into a fourth-and-43 and a punt from midfield.
Dooley and the Bears got into Eagle territory following the punt but failed to convert a fourth-and-2 from the 39.
With great starting field position, the Eagles marched into Bear territory and got as far as the 29 before a failed fourth down conversion of their own gave the ball back to Mountain View.
The Bears elected to replace Dooley at quarterback with Mason Kidd on their next possession, but the senior was unable to change the luck for the road team. He was later intercepted by Collins Hill’s Alijah Holland at the Eagle 14.
With 42 seconds left in the first half, the Eagles lined up for a 47-yard field goal, but the kick from Isaac Bonacci was well short and the two teams entered halftime with the game scoreless.
The Eagles managed just 99 yards of offense in the first half while the Bears managed just 61 yards.
The game was ultimately won and lost in the third quarter.
With Dooley back in at quarterback for the Bears to start the third quarter, the Eagles defense forced a quick three-and-out and gave their offense great starting field position following a punt at their own 44.
The Eagles moved the ball into Bear territory after a completion from Mikey Sheehan to Ethan Campbell but quickly went backward two plays later after Sheehan was tagged with an intentional grounding penalty after great pressure from the Bears.
With the ball now on the Eagles 42 and needing 22 yards to convert on third down, Sheehan dropped back and found a wide-open receiver in CJ Hector streaking down the right sidelines wide open. The sophomore caught the pass from Sheehan and raced down to the Mountain View 16 for a gain of 42 yards.
The Eagles went into a heavy package in the red zone and needed just three plays to find the end zone. Chase Nash scored on a 5-yard carry on first-and-goal and gave the Eagles a 7-0 lead with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
“We hit that wheel out of the backfield and then went into a little heavy personal that we run and I think that caught (Mountain View) off guard,” Gregory said. “We were able to punch it in there and that was the momentum that we needed.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Mountain View’s Zay Wilson looked to give the Bears some momentum back with a good return, but instead did the opposite. Wilson did his best to evade tacklers, but was forced to go backwards in the process and was tackled at the 4-yard line.
The Bears managed to pick up a first down thanks to back-to-back offsides penalties on the Eagles and then had their best scoring chance of the night slip through their fingers.
Facing a second down from their own 16, Mountain View’s Zyon Davis got behind the Eagles' defense and was running by himself near midfield, only to watch Dooley fail to connect with him after underthrowing the pass.
What would have been a potential touchdown later turned into a punt from their own end zone and it gave the Eagles the ball back inside Mountain View territory.
Starting at the Bears 37, the Eagles used three consecutive rushes and a 17-yard completion from Sheehan to Richardson to set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Jacarri Thomas.
The score gave the Eagles a 14-0 lead with 1:28 left in the third quarter and that was all the scoring they needed to win the game.
“I thought we had good field position all night,” Gregory said. “We talk about winning the field position battle on special teams. I think we did that tonight.”
Mountain View managed just three first downs in the second half, two of which were via penalty.
Record wise, the Eagles aren’t where they hoped to be at this point in the season, but are still well within the mix for a playoff spot out of Region 8. The Eagles now hold a tiebreaker over the Bears which in all likelihood will give the Eagles at least a No. 3 seed for the state playoffs if they are able to take care of business against Dacula and Central Gwinnett down the stretch.
The Eagles will also have an opportunity to knock off Mill Creek next week which could determine which one of those two teams earns the No. 2 seed out of the region and an ever-so-important home playoff game.
“(This win) was very pivotal,” Gregory said. “When you’re playing nationally ranked teams and you have that kind of schedule and you’re playing those teams tough, it’s hard for them to understand and gauge just how good of a football team they are. We’re real close and hats off to my kids for not quitting and not being discouraged. They kept believing and they showed up and had a great week. That’s hard to do when you lose four in a row. Our kids have never doubted the plan. They know what the standard is here at Collins Hill and they upheld the standard.”
COLLINS HILL 14, MOUNTAIN VIEW 0
Mountain View 0 0 0 0 – 0
Collins Hill 0 0 14 0 – 14
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Chase Nash 5 run (Isaac Bonacci kick) 6:42
Collins Hill: Jacarri Thomas 1 run (Bonacci kick) 1:28
FOURTH QUARTER
None
