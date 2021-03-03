SUWANEE — The McEachern boys basketball team’s tour through Gwinnett County will go one more round.
Behind big games from stars Camron McDowell and Chance Moore, the Indians pulled away in the last half of the fourth quarter Wednesday night for an 84-63 at Collins Hill to reach the Class AAAAAAA Final Four. The Georgia-bound McDowell had 27 points and 13 rebounds, and the Arkansas-bound Chance Moore, despite sitting most of the first half with foul trouble, had 20 points and eight rebounds as McEachern (24-4) won its ninth straight and second in a row in Gwinnett after a second-round win at Grayson.
The Indians will play at another Gwinnett school, Berkmar, in the semifinals.
“They always have good basketball (in Gwinnett),” McEachern boys coach Mike Thompson said. “There’s a lot of good teams over here. Usually you get drawn over here because of the good teams. I don’t get tired of it.”
Collins Hill (17-10) jumped out to an 11-4 lead before McEachern settled down. The game stayed within upset range for most of the night thanks in large part of Vino Glover, who had 17 of his 22 points in the second half.
The tone changed midway through the fourth quarter when an 11-3 run finished off the hosts.
“I kind of told (the players) I thought we ran out of gas a little bit at the end,” Collins Hill boys coach Joe Dix said. “Our calling card has been our shooting and we had a little lull there where we couldn’t make shots. Against a team of that talent level, you’ve got to keep it going. Credit goes to them, they made the plays they had to. Where we started two years ago with eight wins and getting to the Elite Eight in two years, I feel like we’ve got it going in the right direction. We’re looking forward to the next steps we take.”
McEachern, which also got 14 points from Bobby Moore and eight points and eight rebounds from Jalen Hilliard, steadied itself in the second quarter after struggling early against the Eagles’ pressure defense. Collins Hill drew four charges in the first quarter, two each from Glover and Travis Hunter.
The Indians led by 11 late in the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Collins Hill’s Chris Lanns (10 points) closed the half. The score was tied at 44 in the third quarter before McEachern closed on a 12-3 run. The visitors made 12 of 16 from the line in the third quarter, while Collins Hill was just 2-for-3.
The score stayed tight until McEachern opened up a comfortable lead late in the fourth. While Collins Hill misfired on 3-pointers over the last 1:30, the Indians scored the last nine points to make the score more lopsided.
Moore scored 16 in the second half and McDowell scored 13 after halftime. Collins Hill’s Lanns fouled out with just under four minutes left, around the time the Indians pulled away.
“They’re just hard (to play). They play so hard,” Thompson said. “The pace is so fast and we don’t play a lot of guys. That’s probably a bad thing, but I was just glad our guys hung in there. I thought we got used to the speed, once we got used to how they were playing, we did a little bit better job. When you’re on the road and things don’t go your way right off the bat, you have a tendency to panic and think this isn’t going to be good.
“We got settled in. We’ve got a lot of good players and we’ve got two really good players, so you should be able to manage some of that stuff. If you’re going to Georgia and Arkansas, you should be able to. I was proud of them.”
Ethan Davis, despite foul trouble, had 14 points and six rebounds for Collins Hill, which reached the quarterfinals for the second time in school history.
“Last year’s group laid the foundation, the groundwork for what we want to do,” Dix said. “This group built on that. Your’e talking about 23 years since our last Elite Eight, these seniors came in and bought into what we were talking about and what we want to do. I’ve got nothing but love for these guys.
“It was a fun group to coach. We weren’t very big but we played with a lot of toughness, a lot of heart. We were gritty. We stood toe to toe with these guys for 28 minutes without a guy on our team near the athleticism and size that they have. But I think we’ve got it going in the right direction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.