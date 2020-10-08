Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 4-1
Last week: Beat Alpharetta 30-22
East Coweta Indians (2-AAAAAAA)
Coach: John Small
Record: 4-1
Last week: Beat Northgate 49-17
Small, a longtime South Gwinnett coach, has made matchups with Gwinnett teams a norm for his new team, particularly this season. Collins Hill is the third Gwinnett foe in East Coweta’s six non-region games. One of those teams, unbeaten Norcross, handed the Indians their only loss, a 28-14 setback on Sept. 18.
Like East Coweta, Collins Hill also is 4-1 and facing its final tuneup before region play. The Eagles rode the connection of quarterback Sam Horn and wideout Travis Hunter in a hard-fought win at Alpharetta last Friday. Horn completed 26 of 41 passes for 262 yards and four touchdowns, all four to Hunter, who had 14 catches for 160 yards. Clint Gilbert added six catches for 48 yards.
James Smith continues to be a huge force on the Eagles’ defensive line. He had eight tackles (six for losses) and five quarterback hurries against Alpharetta. Teammates Dion Crawford (eight tackles, one for loss, one sack, one forced fumble) and Adarius Jones (10 tackles, two for losses, one sack, one pass breakup) also had great games last Friday.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: East Coweta High School
