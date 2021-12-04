SUWANEE — Through its 13-week rampage to the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals, No. 1 state-ranked Collins Hill hasn't had too many close football games.
In fact, only in the season-opening win over Brookwood in the Corky Kell Classic and their Week 3 game against Mississippi powerhouse Greenville Christian have the Eagles really been tested in the first half.
So when Collins Hill took only a 10-point lead into halftime of Friday night's semifinal game against Grayson, it proved to be a something of a test of the Eagles' mettle.
Consider that test passed with flying colors, as a dominant and balanced third quarter, behind quarterback Sam Horn and running back Spenser Anderson, led to a 21-point explosion that helped the Eagles pull away for a 31-0 victory at Alan Fahring Field.
“No panic,” Collins Hill coach Lenny Gregory said. “We told the kids all week that we knew as a staff that (Grayson was) well-coached and their kids play hard. Watching them on film, I thought they were the best defense we have seen all year, and I knew they were going to have a good plan for us. We just needed to be patient.
“We were really balanced (Friday) night. We were able to run the ball. We were extremely patient with what (Grayson was) giving up. When they'd drop eight guys (into coverage), we'd run the ball. When they crowded up (on the line), we'd throw the ball. … Our offensive coordinator Dante Williams did a tremendous job just calling a good offensive game.”
Collins Hill was very balanced on the evening, running for 242 yards and throwing for 230 more.
Horn had a huge offensive night with 96 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, plus a 24-of-33 night passing for 230 yards with a TD and an interception, while Anderson ran for 95 yards on 16 carries to help the nationally ranked Eagles (14-0) gain a measure of payback after being beaten by Grayson (10-4) 38-14 in last year's state title game.
They'll have another chance in this year's title game at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium, where “The Hill” will have one more hill to climb, and it's No. 3 Milton, which defeated ninth-ranked Walton in Friday's other semifinal.
And the 6-foot-4, 190-pound Horn was a big catalyst in helping the Eagles break open what had been a relatively close and definitely hard-fought contest early in the second half.
It took a while for the Collins Hill offense to get rolling in the first half, thanks to a stout effort from the Grayson defense and a few of the Eagles' own mistakes.
A leaping interception by Caden High at the Grayson 30 thwarted one Collins Hill drive, while a muffed punt and recovery by Jaylen Bell gave the Rams one of their two scoring chances fairly deep into Eagles' territory.
However, Grayson was able to cash in either opportunity, punting both times while inside the Collins Hill 40.
And early in the second quarter, the Eagles finally found their stride after taking over at their own 20 following a 57-yard punt by Jaylon Milan.
Horn picked up a huge conversion with a 12-yard scramble on third and 11 to keep the drive alive, and moved Collins Hill 46 yards over the next seven plays.
The Missouri-pound senior then lofted a high ball towards Travis Hunter in the end zone along the left sideline, and the five-star Florida State commit made a spectacular leaping catch and got a foot inbounds for a 23-yard scoring strike to put the Eagles in front 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first half.
More importantly, they had finally begun to establish the faster pace they wanted to play at.
“We've got some great coaches,” said Hunter, who finished with a team-best eight receptions for 75 yards. “They kept us in the stuff we normally do, and not get out of what we like to do.”
After the Collins Hill defense stiffened following Bell's fumble recovery, Grayson punted instead of going for it on fourth and 13 from the Eagles' 35.
Milan, who punted eight times on the night for an average of 40.5 yards per kick, pinned Collins Hill inside its own 10 for the third time in the half at the 5 with 1:32 left until halftime, but it took just one snap for Horn to give his team breathing room.
Once again, he used his legs, taking a quarterback draw and finding a hole up the middle for a 37-yard gain to the Collins Hill 42.
The Eagles eventually set themselves up for a first and goal at the Grayson 4 after driving 91 yards in nine plays, but the Rams forced Horn into three incomplete passes, and Collins Hill settled for Isaac Bonacci's 21-yard field goal as time expired to take a 10-0 lead into intermission.
But Horn and Collins Hill were determined to play a steadier brand of football in the second half, and did just that with the opening possession of the final 16 minutes by chewing up nearly half the third quarter.
“We knew (Grayson was) going to come out and they were not going to let us throw the ball,” said Horn, who accounted for 326 yards of total offense on the evening. “We had a good game plan going in. We really didn't execute at first, but we went into halftime, and we knew what we had to do. I challenged all the linemen to step up, and they did what they had to do. I'm so proud of my linemen.”
The entire Eagles' team responded by marching 84 yards in 15 plays and draining 5:51 off the clock before Horn sneaked in from a yard out to give his team breathing room at 17-0 with 6:02 left in the period.
That was pretty much all Collins Hill would need, thanks to an effort every bit as impressive by the defense, led by a strong showing from such stalwarts as defensive lineman Jaylen George.
After giving up 33 yards and four first downs in Grayson's opening possession of the game, the Eagles allowed the Rams just 66 more yards and no more first downs the rest of the game.
And the defense played a pivotal role in the team's third quarter explosion by forcing a fumble that Hunter pounced on at the Grayson 18-yard line on the next snap from scrimmage.
It took the Eagles just three plays to take advantage, with Anderson barreling in from 3 yards out to make it a 24-0 lead with 4:49 left in the third quarter.
A quick three-and-out and a punt later, Collins Hill applied the knockout blow, driving 80 yards in nine plays, capped by Anderson's 17-yard burst up the middle with six seconds left in the period to send the game into the fourth quarter with the Eagles leading 31-0 and a running clock for the final frame.
It was a performance that Grayson coach Adam Carter couldn't help be impressed by, particularly from Horn, though he also couldn't help but praise the effort from his own team, which returned very few starters from last year's state championship team and featured a lot of players who grew up fast over the course of the season.
“Anytime you're not the last one standing, it's not good enough,” Carter said. “So that's the standard, and that's kind of what we went off of. (But Collins Hill is) a really good football team. We didn't make enough plays to win, and they did. I just told them don't hang their (heads). That crew battled back from from all kind of stuff this year — injuries and a team of seniors that left from last year. … They were a bunch of young kids. They battled, and I'm proud of them.
“That (Collins Hill team is) one of the most well-run football teams I've ever been around. They had a lot to do with it. I'm not taking anything away from (every other player), but the level that quarterback is playing at is something. He's next level. He's the difference. He's making throws, he's doing it all. He's running with his feet. I'm telling you. That kid Horn, he's the real deal.”
COLLINS HILL 31, GRAYSON 0
Grayson 0 0 0 0 – 0
Collins Hill 0 10 21 0 – 31
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 23 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick), 6:04
Collins Hill: Bonacci 21 FG, 0:00
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Horn 1 run (Bonacci kick), 6:02
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 3 run (Bonacci kick), 4:49
Collins Hill: Anderson 17 run (Bonacci kick), 0:06.0
FOURTH QUARTER
None
Gray CH
First Downs 4 25
Rushes-Yards 20-67 36-242
Passing Yards 32 230
Comp.-Att.-INT 4-11-0 24-33-1
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-Yards 7-48 7-43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: Grayson – Joseph Taylor Jr. 11-55, JoJo Stone 3-6, Mason Humphrey 1-4, Dylan Elder 4-2, Rayne Fry 2-0. Collins Hill – Horn 8-96, Anderson 16-95, Ryan Stephens 10-49, Clarence Atkinson 1-3, TEAM 1-(-1).
Passing: Grayson – Fry 4-11-0, 32. Collins Hill – Horn 24-33-1, 230.
Receiving: Grayson – Kai Banks 2-9, Elder 1-20, Stone 1-3. Collins Hill – Hunter 8-75, Ethan Davis 7-89, Chase Nash 5-31, Coby Rogers 2-23, Aaron Horton 1-8, Anderson 1-4.
