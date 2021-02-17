SUWANEE — After splitting meetings during the regular season, Collins Hill defeated Peachtree Ridge 77-63 on Wednesday to advance into the Region 8-AAAAAAA boys basketball finals.
Wednesday was the second straight meeting between Collins Hill and Peachtree Ridge in region play, as the Eagles won 79-65 on Feb. 5.
Collins Hill led 34-33 heading into halftime before outscoring the Lions 26-15 in the third quarter. Senior guard Vino Glover led Collins Hill with nine points in the third — all coming from beyond the 3-point line.
Following a 19-point performance against Mill Creek on Feb. 9, Glover again led the Eagles in scoring with 18 points. Chris Lanns and Ethan Davis were next with 13 apiece, followed by Jabre Mills with 11.
After falling behind 23-16 at the end of the first quarter, Collins Hill began the second with a 12-4 run over the first four minutes. Davis started the run with six of the Eagles’ first eight points.
“After the first quarter, we definitely knew we had to pick it up because we started off slow, came out slow, we were doing everything slow,” Davis said. “We just had to start moving faster [and] pick up on our press [defense] more and just start running.”
Scoring from both teams stalled near the end of the second quarter, as a layup by Travis Hunter to give the Eagles a 34-33 lead was the only made basket in the final two minutes of the quarter. Deterrius Clayton finished with nine of the Lions’ 10 points in the second quarter.
A layup by Mills began the Eagles’ 21-5 run to start the third. Twelve of the Eagles’ 21 points came from behind the 3-point line.
Peachtree Ridge ended the third quarter outscoring Collins Hill 10-5, but because the Eagles began the third with such a lopsided start, they entered the fourth with a 60-48 lead.
“I thought our defensive intensity, particularly in the third quarter, was much better than it had been [in the first quarter],” said Collins Hill head coach Joe Dix. “When you play somebody a third time, a rival, [there's] a lot of emotion involved. I thought we settled down though because early on, I thought we were a little bit tight. But we settled down, kind of got ourselves together, started making a few shots and got rolling.”
Peachtree Ridge never came within 10 points of Collins Hill in the fourth, as the Eagles relied on late-game free throws to seal the 14-point victory.
“We came over here and played really well about two weeks ago,” Dix said. “And we talked about being able to do that [again]. You know, we tried to stay focused on the task at hand. … We really were focused on what we came here for.”
With the win, Collins Hill has won seven of the last eight beginning with its Jan. 26 win against Mountain View.
The Eagles will play North Gwinnett on Friday in the Region 8-AAAAAAA final. North Gwinnett won both games during the regular season against Collins Hill but only by a combined nine points.
