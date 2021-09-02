Greenville Christian (Miss.) Saints (1-AAA)
Coach: Jon Reed McLendon
Record: 3-0
Last week: Beat J.Z. George (Miss.) 58-0
Collins Hill Eagles (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Lenny Gregory
Record: 2-0
Last week: Had a bye
Collins Hill picked up a win by forfeit last week when COVID issues with Sprayberry forced a cancellation. The Eagles, who posted a 36-10 win over Brookwood two weeks ago in the Corky Kell Classic, return to action Friday with another showcase, the Freedom Bowl at Milton.
Collins Hill, up to No. 7 nationally in the MaxPreps rankings, gets a tough test in Greenville Christian, the defending MAIS Class AAA state champion in Mississippi. The Saints have rolled through their three games against Mississippi foes this season with victories over Madison-Ridgeland (64-32), Jackson Prep (48-13) and J.Z. George (58-0).
Greenville Christian’s star attraction is quarterback D.J. Smith, one of 17 returning starters from the state title team. He threw for more than 2,500 yards, rushing for almost 1,000 and accounted for 42 touchdowns last season despite sitting the fourth quarter of lopsided wins most weeks. In the season-opening win over Madison-Ridgeland, the two-time defending AAAAAA state champion in Mississippi, Smith threw for 329 yards and five TDs and rushed for 214 yards and two more scores. The 6-foot-2 senior boasts five offers (Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, McNeese State, Mississippi Valley State and Southern Miss) on his 247Sports.com profile.
He is joined on a talented roster that also includes Southern Miss commits J.D. Stewart (a 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker) and Chris Bell (a 6-foot-2, 210-pound wide receiver) and Mississippi State recruit Jaterrious Elam, a 6-2 cornerback.
Elam figures to see extensive duty on Collins Hill star Travis Hunter, the nation’s top-ranked senior. Hunter picked up where he left off from a record-breaking 2020 season in the opener against Brookwood. The Florida State commitment had 13 catches for 232 yards and two TDs, threw a 28-yard TD pass and had four tackles (one for a loss) and an interception on defense. Quarterback Sam Horn completed 31 of 44 passes for 402 yards and three TDs, in addition to rushing for 44 yards and a score, and Cam Pedro chipped in eight catches for 86 yards and a TD.
Collins Hill was led defensively in the opening win by Luke Thomas (13 tackles, one for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery), Jaylen George (eight tackles, three for losses, three sacks, four quarterback hurries) and Richard Ransom (six tackles, one for loss, two pass breakups, one sack).
When: Friday, 8:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Location: Milton High School
