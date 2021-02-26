SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s boys basketball scored 50 points in a huge second-half comeback Friday night, defeating Discovery 73-65 and reaching the boys basketball quarterfinals for the first time since 1998.
The Eagles (17-9) will face the Grayson-McEachern winner in next week’s Class AAAAAAA Elite Eight. They would play at Grayson or host McEachern depending on the result of Saturday’s game.
Discovery finishes with a 20-6 record.
Collins Hill fell behind 11-2 early, trailed 24-11 after a quarter and got behind 37-23 at halftime. The Eagles closed the third quarter on an 18-6 run, trimming the deficit to 49-47 after three quarters.
Chris Lanns had 19 points, Vino Glover scored 18 and Travis Hunter had 15 points in the win. Ethan Davis added eight points.
