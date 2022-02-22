SUWANEE — Region 8-AAAAAAA champion Collins Hill narrowly escaped an upset bid from visiting Denmark on Tuesday, and pulled out a 42-40 win in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.
The host Eagles fell behind 15-3 after the first quarter and rallied the rest of the game, finally taking a lead for the first time with slightly more than two minutes remaining. Victory wasn’t secured until Denmark’s Emma Hempker missed a potential game-tying shot in the lane in the waning seconds, forcing the Danes to foul with 2.1 seconds left.
“I think our kids were just shocked at how good the guard was, No. 2 (Sophie Smith), at Denmark, and how aggressive they were,” Collins Hill girls coach Brian Harmon said. “And they were making everything. The thing about us is we get a lot off our press. When we weren’t making shots, we couldn’t get into it. In the second half, we finally started hitting some shots and we could get into (the press) and force some turnovers. … I think our girls were just a little shocked through the first quarter and half of the second quarter, just kind of a deer in headlights, trying to figure out what’s going on.”
Those turnovers were the difference down the stretch.
Paris Fillingame’s steal and transition three-point play with 2:30 left gave Collins Hill a 37-36 lead, its first of the game. Hempker scored on the next trip to give Denmark the lead back, but another steal and three-point play from Gabby Pass with 1:11. Then Smith had a transition layup with 58 seconds left to put the visitors back up 40-39.
However, the Danes never scored again.
Pass’ layup off a nice assist from Fillingame was the game-winner with 34 seconds left, putting the hosts up 41-40. Takaria Lanier blocked Denmark’s shot attempt on the ensuing trip, and Fillingame made 1 of 2 free throws with 14.5 seconds left.
From there, Collins Hill held off Denmark’s final attempt to tie.
Fillingame, after a slow start, finished with 17 points, including 14 in the second half.
“You had to find new leaders this year because nobody had played varsity (in the past),” Harmon said. “Paris was the only one that got minutes last year and she didn’t get a lot. She’s just a sophomore. When we hit Christmas break, Paris came back and she wasn’t a talkative kid before, she started talking. She went from averaging 14 to averaging 20. That means she stepped up and decided not just scoring, but talking. Talking to them during school. Doing what a leader should do.”
Pass had 13 points and six rebounds, and Lanier had six points.
Smith led Denmark with 13 points, Hempker scored eight and Hannah Lopez added seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.