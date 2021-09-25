SUWANEE — East Coweta was the only football team to defeat Collins Hill a year ago until the Eagles ran into Grayson in the 2020 Class AAAAAAA championship game.
So it seemed natural that coach Lenny Gregory's team considered the visiting Indians among its most stern tests to date as they came into Friday night's Homecoming game.
The No. 1 state-ranked Eagles may not have come away with a perfect 100 score, but their 34-0 win at Alan Fahring Stadium represents a resounding grade of A.
Travis Hunter rolled up 134 yards of total offense (126 on 11 receptions) and scored three touchdowns in as many different ways — a catch, a run and an interception return — and had a strong game on defense, while Sam Horn completed 28 of 35 passes as Collins Hill improved to 6-0 on the season for the first time since 2002, and only the second time in program history.
But as impressive as the offensive explosion that saw the Eagles pile up 471 total yards was, it was the defense that was perhaps the biggest story of the night by allowing just 167 yards and nine first downs in posting the shutout and handing East Coweta (5-1) its first loss of the year.
That effort also helped the Eagles overcome a number of mistakes — most notably 16 penalties for 167 yards — that kept the final score from being even more lopsided than it was.
“I'm just so proud of the kids and our coaching staff, the preparation, just how they're preparing every week, executing every week and the attention to detail,” Gregory said. “Our kids played with so much energy and passion and maturity. I'm just really pleased with it.
“We'll clean (the penalties up). (The defense) played so hard. … I'm just so proud of our defense for just the toughness they're playing with, the physicality and the effort.”
By nearly all measures, Collins Hill dominated the first half, rolling up 224 total yards and 12 first downs to East Coweta's 64 yards and three first downs.
But nine penalties worth 85 yards — several of which came at the most inopportune times, including a holding call nullifying a 45-yard TD pass from Horn to Cam Pedro just over two minutes into the game — kept the game relatively close into halftime.
The Eagles did get on the board at 7-0 first by driving 51 yards in six plays on their second possession of the game, with Horn running for an 11 yards gain and completing four passes for 43 yards, the last a 12-yard touchdown toss to Pedro with 4:21 left in the first quarter.
Collins Hill then capitalized on the half's only turnover after taking possession at the East Coweta 44 when Jayden Davis dove to pick off a Daniel Shoch pass that was tipped by Hunter with 7:06 left in the half.
It took the Eagles just three snaps to cash in, with Horn throwing in the flat to Hunter, who quickly lateraled to Spenser Anderson for a 24-yard gain, followed by a 16-yard run by Anderson before Hunter took an option pitch from Horn for a 3-yard TD to make the lead 14-0 with 6:13 remaining until halftime.
Collins Hill then had a a chance to add to the lead when driving to the East Coweta 26 with 13.9 seconds left.
But a false start penalty caused the Eagles to eschew a possible 43-yard field goal attempt for another pass play which went incomplete, compelling them to go into intermission with 14-0 lead.
All things considered, it wasn't a bad place for East Coweta to be, as far as head coach John Small was concerned.
“They're a good football team,” Small, who coached at South Gwinnett before taking the job at East Coweta four years ago, said of Collins Hill. “Tip your hat to them. They stress you at every level they can on defense. We knew that coming in. We knew we were going to have to be able to move the ball on offense. They're very good on defense. They're very active on defense.
“We were down 14-0 at half, and we felt good about where we were because of the explosive firepower they have. Then they came out in the second half, and that first drive got us.”
Indeed, the first possession of the second half proved to be huge for Collins Hill, especially after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was assessed to the Eagles when several pranksters ran onto the field and took the ball prior to the second half kickoff before being apprehended, leading to a touchback on the second half kickoff.
It took just five plays and 1:12 for Collins Hill to cover the 80 yards necessary, with four of those plays coming on the ground. Horn ripped off 28 yards on a quarterback draw, followed by runs of 10 yards from Hunter and 20 more from Spenser Anderson, who led the team with 72 yards on just seven carries.
After a 9-yard completion from Horn to Ethan Davis, Horn flipped a pitch to Anderson on the option for a 13-yard touchdown that quickly pushed the lead to 21-0 and gave the Eagles momentum they would never relinquish.
“What that is is maturity,” Gregory said. “This is a very senior-heavy team. A lot of seniors that have been playing together for a long time. They trust each other and trust the staff, and we just put the blinders on and go to work. I'm proud of the kids and what they showed there.”
East Coweta tried to respond by moved as deep as the Collins Hill 42 on its next possession.
But facing second and 9 from his own 47 following a penalty and a 1-yard gain by Trey Bowles, Shoch though he spotted an open receiver downfield to his right.
However, Hunter quickly thwarted that strategy by stepping in front of the pass at his own 30 and sprinted 70 yards for the pick-six that broke the game open for the Eagles at 28-0 with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
From there, the Collins Hill defense, which sacked Shoch five times for 26 yards of losses, went to work, even on East Coweta's best drive of the night after Kaleb Harris recovered a fumble in the end zone following a Horn to Pedro completion and returned it to his own 1-yard line.
The Indians marched 97 yards in eight plays before the drive stalled.
And on fourth-and-goal from the two, Hunter came up with his third pass break up of the night to turn the ball over on downs and keep the shutout intact with 6:56 later.
Just 3:35 later, the Florida State-committed senior then delivered the knockout punch with hauling in a 38-yard TD pass from his Missouri-bound quarterback Horn in between two defenders to extend the lead to 34-0 with 3:21 left.
“This meant a lot,” Hunter said. “This team beat us last year. They were the only team other than Grayson to beat us, So we came in and worked hard, and you see the outcome. It feels good because I know my teammates came out and did what they had to do, and I did what I had to do, and we came out with a big win.”
COLLINS HILL 34, EAST COWETA 0
East Coweta 0 0 0 0 – 0
Collins Hill 7 7 14 6 – 34
SCORING SUMMARY
FIRST QUARTER
Collins Hill: Cam Pedro 12 pass from Sam Horn (Isaac Bonacci kick), 4:21
SECOND QUARTER
Collins Hill: Travis Hunter 3 run (Bonacci kick), 6:13
THIRD QUARTER
Collins Hill: Spenser Anderson 13 run (Bonacci kick), 10:43
Collins Hill: Hunter 70 INT return (Bonacci kick), 6:42
FOURTH QUARTER
Collins Hill: Hunter 28 pass from Horn (kick blocked), 3:21
EC CH
First Downs 9 25
Rushes-Yards 32-29 24-167
Passing Yards 138 304
Comp.-Att.-INT 14-22-2 28-35-0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 11-56 16-168
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: East Coweta – Trey Bowles 14-23, Daniel Shoch 12-16, D.J. Reid 2-2, Caleb Mize, 1-1, Dionte Janes 2-(-3), TEAM 1-(-10). Collins Hill – Anderson 7-72, Ryan Stephens 6-55, Horn 5-36, Hunter 4-8, TEAM 2-(-4).
Passing: East Coweta – Shoch 14-22-2, 138. Collins Hill – Horn 28-35-0, 304.
Receiving: East Coweta – Amariyon Moss 4-22, Brady Tillman 3-60, Evan Prosser 3-47, Bowles 3-9, Jones 1-3. Collins Hill – Hunter 11-126, Ethan Davis 9-75, Pedro 7-73, Anderson 1-16, Cedric Nash 1-8, Jaylon Harris 1-6.
