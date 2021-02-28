Collins Hill two-sport standout Sam Horn committed Sunday night to the University of Missouri football program.
Horn, a junior, is ranked as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 82 player and No. 6 pro-style quarterback nationally, as well as the No. 9 player in Georgia in his class.
The 6-foot-4 Horn helped Collins Hill to a Class AAAAAAA runner-up finish last season, completing 361 of 552 passes for 3,910 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also plays baseball for the Eagles.
